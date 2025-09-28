Hawks, State Farm, and Volunteers Pack One Million Meals in Their Fifth Million Meal Pack to Fight Food Insecurity
Yesterday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm® brought together more than 5,000 volunteers at the award-winning State Farm Arena for the 2025 Million Meal Pack – successfully assembling one million meals. Now in its fifth year, the initiative continues to stand as the team’s largest single-day community service effort, directly supporting families across metro Atlanta. Hawks players Mouhamed Gueye and Keaton Wallace, along with executives from both organizations joined volunteers on the front lines to help tackle food insecurity. In addition, they were joined throughout the day by City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland, State Director for Senate Warnock Bee Nguyen, musical artists and entertainers Roscoe Dash, Kaliii, Ayo and Teo, K’alley, Sean Garrett, Duke Deuce and more, demonstrating a shared commitment to creating meaningful impact in the community.
Together, individuals, families, community groups, churches, schools, businesses and more rallied together to pack meals on the floor of State Farm Arena. With support from volunteers from U.S. Hunger, executives from both the Hawks and State Farm, they collectively achieved an impressive total of 1,045,272 meals packed.
“Today’s turnout at State Farm Arena was nothing short of inspiring,” said Steve Koonin, Chief Executive Officer at the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Thank you to the dedication of our volunteers and our ongoing partnership with State Farm to help pack over one million meals. We’re making real strides in fighting food insecurity across Atlanta and this initiative is a testament to what’s possible when a community comes together with purpose. We’re looking forward to tomorrow night’s event where folks can come down to the arena and eat great food in a continued effort to combat food insecurity and support food industry workers.”
The one-day packing event yielded:
2,672 bags of food
134,288 pounds of food
3,630 boxes of food
288 meals per box
48 bags per box
“Collaboration is the key ingredient in our fight against food insecurity in Atlanta – it’s how we feed not only people, but also the spirit of hope and resilience across our community,” said Allyson Watts Vice President of State Farm. “This milestone marks our fifth Million Meal Pack, and we’re honored to stand alongside the Atlanta Hawks in continuing this vital mission.”
More than one million meals packed during the event will be distributed across the Atlanta metro area, thanks to the operational support of U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization known for its innovative, impact-driven programs supporting individuals facing food insecurity. These meals will directly benefit key local partners, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Hosea Helps, Midwest Food Bank, the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta, and Sweetwater Mission. According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, one in seven Georgians are living with food insecurity, including one in five children.
“It’s an honor to once again join forces with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for their annual Million Meal Pack,” said Rick Whitted, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Hunger. “Their steadfast dedication to fighting hunger for families right here in Atlanta continues to fuel our mission. Partnerships like this, rooted in deep community investment, are what drive real, lasting change. Together, we’re not just delivering meals, we’re delivering hope, stability, and a healthier future for thousands of families.”
As the world’s first sports and entertainment venue to earn TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification, State Farm Arena continues to set the standard for sustainability. This marks the fourth Million Meal Pack hosted at the arena under zero waste conditions, diverting over 90% of all event materials from landfills, from setup to breakdown. Every element, down to the last cardboard box used in meal packaging, is responsibly upcycled – amplifying the event’s environmental impact alongside its powerful social mission to combat food insecurity.
The Hawks and State Farm have previously hosted four Million Meal Pack events, in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2019. In those four years, the two organizations have rallied more than 21,000 volunteers packing more than 4.1 million meals to benefit the community. Earlier this year, the two organizations partnered to open the 12th Good Neighbor Club at the Pittman Park Recreation Center in the historic Pittsburgh neighborhood. In addition, they have hosted a variety of STEM-focused events to serve the Metro Atlanta community, including their engaging ‘Secrets of Science’ series – a hands-on initiative that introduced local students to interactive experiments and educational activities.