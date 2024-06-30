LIVE: Atlanta Hawks 2024 Free Agency Tracker, Rumors, News and Updates
The free agency period of the NBA is finally here and the offseason is about to hit its peak.
Traditionally, free agency activity and trades go down over the next three days before July 4th, so the bulk of the action will likely take place over the next 72 hours. That being said, this projects to be one of the more memorable transaction cycles in recent memory. Names like Paul George, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram, Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Zach LaVine and more could all be on the move.
In terms of how the Atlanta Hawks will approach this cycle, more moves could follow the Dejounte Murray trade that went down two days ago. The Athletic's John Hollinger gave his thoughts on Atlanta's direction in the wake of the Murray trade.
”Of course, I say all this as if the Hawks are done dealing. Are they? Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter rumors have subsisted for ages, but the general consensus from league sources is that the Hawks can’t get any meaningful return for them.”
It will be interesting to see if the Hawks are able to push a deal across the finish line for Capela, Hunter or both. Between the two, I see Hunter as the more valuable player, but Capela's contract is far easier to trade. His $22 million dollar salary expires after this year whereas Hunter is locked in for the next three years on a contract with escalating cap costs north of $21 million. Outside of those two, I could also see Larry Nance Jr. moved in order to open up more salary cap room.
In terms of where Atlanta stands on cap room, Atlanta is expected to be operating as an over-the-cap team. They should be below the first apron of cap restrictions and have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, trade exceptions and bi-annual exceptions. The non-taxpayer mid-level exception allows them to sign free agents for a four-year contract with a max value of $8.6 million in the first year of the deal. The bi-annual exception is for shorter-team deals (one or two years) with a max value of $3.38 million. Trade exceptions allow a team to take on salary without sending salary out in return.
The Hawks have already tendered qualifying offers to Vit Krejci and Seth Lundy. This gives them the ability to match any contract offer either of them receive. They also picked up the team option on Garrison Mathews, guaranteeing his return for next season. It will be interesting to see if they add any external free agents or if they bring back Saddiq Bey on a new deal.
This page will be updated with live news, rumors, trades involving the Hawks. Keep refreshing in order to stay up to date!