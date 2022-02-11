Hawks Fans Want DeAndre' Bembry Back

Despite having one of the best seasons of his career, DeAndre' Bembry got waived by the Brooklyn Nets yesterday. The NBA is a business, and yesterday was a cruel reminder of that for Bembry. After the Nets pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, they had to make room on the roster to accommodate their new players.

This is disappointing because Bembry was playing well in Brooklyn. The 27-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1 steal in just under 20 minutes per game. Bembry even started 20 games this season for the juggernaut Nets.

Before playing half of a season with the Nets, Bembry spent all of last season in Tampa with the Toronto Raptors where 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 steal in 19 minutes per game.

However, Bembry was drafted by the Hawks and spent the first four seasons of his career in Atlanta during the darkest days of the rebuild. Inarguably, the 2018-19 season was the best for the sparkplug shooting guard. Bembry played in all 82 games and averaged a career-high 8.4 points, and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes per game.

It's clear that Bembry has plenty of gas left in the tank. What's even more apparent is the Hawks need an extra piece in the rotation, and they have an empty roster spot after the Cam Reddish trade.

Earlier this morning, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk discussed the possibility of picking up a new player to reinforce the lineup, although it didn't sound promising. Atlanta's front office definitely doesn't listen to me (which might be a good thing sometimes), but I believe they would benefit greatly from bringing in a defensive-minded veteran.

Tonight the Hawks play the Spurs in what should be an easy victory. We'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

