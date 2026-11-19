While the Oklahoma City Thunder are not at full strength, neither are the Atlanta Hawks, and Atlanta was the biggest underdog they had been all season on the road vs. OKC. But it was the Hawks who came up with the victory, the first home loss of the season for the Thunder and the second consecutive win for this team following their disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls.

So who stood out from the Hawks win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder?

Winners

Onyeka Okongwu

Okongwu feels like he is under a microscope by Hawks fans every single time he takes the court and facing a frontcourt like the Thunder, which includes two seven-footers in Isaiah Hartenstein and rookie Aday Mara, Okongwu was going to be watched to see the kind of performance he would have and he did not disappoint.

Okongwu started off hot, scoring 18 points in the first half and finished with 28 points and nine rebounds, shooting 11-for-21 from the field and 5-for-13 from three. This was the very best kind of performance the Hawks can get from Okongwu and he was the second best player on the floor tonight after the MVP of course.

Lu Dort

Dort got to face his former team last night and he had one of his best performances as a Hawk. Dort scored 16 points, shot 3-for-6 from three, and tied for the best plus/minus on the team at +9.

Dort did not jump into the starting lineup like some thought that he would, but he did close the game. He played solid defense and shot the ball well from three, which is what the Hawks need from him on a night-to-night basis. On a night where several members of the rotation were out, Atlanta needed Dort and he stepped up.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker has had a rough couple of games over the past week and while this was not the best of him that the Hawks get most of the time, tonight he was effecive for different reasons.

Alexander-Walker is not known for his passing ability, but he finished with seven assists while also shooting 8-for-16 from the field and 3-for-7 from three and playing good defense.

NAW is one of the most important players on the Hawks and last night showed how he can impact the game in different ways

Losers

Aaron Wiggins

While Dort excelled during his return to Oklahoma City, this was not the finest game for the Wiggins in his first game back where it all started.

Wiggins jumped into the starting lineup in place of Kingston Flemings and CJ McCollum and he did not turn in a great night. He scored 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting and was a team worst -8 in his minutes. The defense was all over the place and the offense was just not there consistently.

Wiggins has been great this season for Atlanta, but last night was not among his best games.

Jalen Johnson

Johnson puts up great numbers on the surface, as he finished with a triple-double, but shooting 33.3% from the field and 16.7% from three is just not going to cut it. Johnson has not been efficient this season, and it is raising a lot of questions about his impact on games and his viability as the Hawks' top player.

I don't think that last night was a disaster, he was a +2 in his minutes, the only starter that was on the positive of the plus/minus, but when the Hawks are down this many players, they have to be able to trust that their All-NBA forward is going to shoot the ball better and be more impactful. After making the first two shots of the game for the team, Johnson was invisible when it came, aside from his team-best five trips to the free throw line.