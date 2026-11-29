Road win. Fifth win in a row. Second seed. Punched ticket to the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup.

It's hard to get more out of a single win than the Atlanta Hawks got from their clutch takedown of the Boston Celtics.

An 87-86 game rarely happens in the modern NBA, but ultimately, the Hawks were the better team late and out-dueled a Celtics team currently sitting with a top-five record in the East. On a night where neither team shot above 30% from deep, the Hawks made the difference in transition. They turned Boston over a whopping 26 times and turned that into 26 points. In comparison, the Celtics only forced 14 turnovers, and the Hawks' transition defense held them to just 11 points after those turnovers.

They were excellent on the margins and held one of the best offenses in the NBA to 38 points in the second half. Now, they'll have to put out a similar effort to beat a New York team that's been humming as of late. The Knicks won six straight before narrowly losing to the Heat in their last game - they've shaken off their slow start, and it's going to be a huge task for the Hawks to beat them.

How can they pull it off?

Game Preview

The KAT Conundrum

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots a free throw against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Onyeka Okongwu's game against the Celtics was far from his usual standard. Although the Hawks got away with a quiet night from OO, they'll need him to be far better if they have any chance of beating New York tonight because of the problems Karl-Anthony Towns poses for their defense.

It may sound controversial, but Towns is playing like a top-ten player in the league right now. He's leading the league in rebounds per game with 13.4 boards a night, including an NBA-best 10.3 defensive boards per game. He's shooting a career-best 61.6% from two-point range and delivering elite impact for the Knicks. When he's on the floor, New York is 10 points better per 100 possessions, and they're 12.2 points per 100 possessions worse when he's on the bench.

The only way that the Hawks might be able to exploit him is by getting him in foul trouble. This'll have to come from players like Jalen Johnson. Towns does still foul on 12.3% of his shot attempts (63rd percentile). This has to be a point of emphasis for Johnson - he's shooting a career- high 5.5 free throws per night (93rd percentile). Drawing fouls is going to be a key part of neutralizing Towns in this game - it's a big test for Okongwu and Johnson to meet. It might also help the Hawks' chances of defending him if he's at all limited by the abdominal contusion he had against the Heat.

Trading Threes

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) takes a shot against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they were able to survive shooting around 25% as a team from deep against the Celtics, this likely isn't going to be the same type of matchup. The Celtics shooters routinely got decent looks and just missed the shot. That isn't quite the same matchup. The Knicks are currently leading the league in catch-and-shoot points per game, and they're hitting 39.6% of those catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Closing out on shooters and communicating well on defense are going to be overly important because of how the Knicks punish teams that over-help. The Knicks also box out with regularity, actually leading the league in boxouts per game on defense. It's a combination that could pose some problems for Atlanta, especially coupled with the Knicks' proficiency for rebounds (3rd in rebounds per game).

Dort's Court

Nov 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket between Atlanta Hawks guard Luguentz Dort (0) and forward Zuby Ejiofor (20) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although his start to the year wasn't pretty, Lu Dort has steadily found his footing with the Hawks as of late. He's scored 10+ points in three of his last five games, and all of those performances came against marquee matchups like Detroit, Boston, and OKC. The common denominator in those games has been notable - he's guarded the other team's best player for stretches and hit timely threes when called upon.

This season, the numbers still aren't very pretty for Dort. However, if the three-point shooting continues to tick up, they can start to close more games with Dort and Daniels on the floor together, and that's a terrifying proposition for the Hawks' opponents. Dort's tendency to foul has reared its head at times, and he had five fouls against the Celtics. Nevertheless, he's been an important part of Atlanta's success recently.

Historically speaking, he's not had amazing results against Brunson. The Knicks star has scored 25.9 points on 62.8 TS% per 75 possessions with Dort as his defender on 130 possessions. However, with Dort's recent shooting uptick, it'll be interesting to see if the Hawks play Dort and Dyson together for more minutes against the Knicks to put a ton of pressure on Brunson. If Towns is at all limited due to the after-effects of the Miami game, tiring Brunson out may be the Hawks' best pathway to victory. Dort will be a big part of that.

Spread: Hawks +6.5 (-110), Knicks -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Hawks +200, Knicks -245

Total points scored: 217.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Injury Report

For Atlanta, CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, Asa Newell, Mo Gueye, and Henri Veesaar are all out. For New York, Andre Drummond is out, while OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Jordan Clarkson are all questionable.

Projected Starters

Hawks

G - Dyson Daniels

G - Kingston Flemings

G/F - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson

G - Landry Shamet

F - Josh Hart

F - Mikal Bridges

C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Final Score Prediction

Knicks 114, Hawks 108

If it were a full-strength Knicks team, I think the margin of victory for the Knicks would be a little higher. The Hawks still don't have a great answer for the KAT matchup, and OG Anunoby is a great counter for Jalen Johnson. Landry Shamet has also been playing really well for New York as of late, and I honestly think he's been better than Josh Hart recently - I don't see Hart's possible absence as a huge loss for them.

However, I think this will be a close game because the Hawks have a lot of defensive answers for Brunson. They can throw Daniels, Dort, NAW, and even some Kingston Flemings minutes at him to make him really work for his points. Furthermore, Drummond's absence looms large because it means that the Knicks are going to have to lean more on James Wiseman for backup minutes. I could see Wiseman really struggling against Atlanta, and I think it's critical for Atlanta to capitalize on his minutes in order to either stretch a lead or get back into the game.