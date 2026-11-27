The Atlanta Hawks got a long break after their win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, but now they get a Black Friday showdown in Boston against one of the best teams in the NBA.

For the first time this season, the Hawks are going to get a chance to see how they match up with the Celtics. While the Celtics underwent some changes this offseason, most notably moving Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George and draft picks, they began the season 11-2 and looked like the most complete team in the East. Since that start, Boston has won four of their last five games, including games against the lowly Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry.

But Boston broke their four-game losing streak earlier this week when they beat the Washington Wizards and there is going to be plenty on the line tonight. The winner of this game will be the winner of East Group C in the NBA Cup and advance to the next round. Neither team would be eliminated with a loss, but it won't be as easy.

Here are three bold predictions for tonight's game.

1. Hawks win

The Hawks are not being given much of a chance to walk into Boston and come away with a win, but I think they are going to go on the road and get their biggest victory of the season.

The big key in this game is going to be the battle on the glass. As we saw last postseason, Mitchell Robinson gave the Hawks lots of problems and if he plays tonight, he is going to be a handful for Atlanta. He forms one of the top center duos in the league with Neemias Queta and given the Hawks lack of size, it could be a bad day on the boards.

But I think the Hawks find a way to outshoot the Celtics, defend the three-point line, and force turnovers on their way to winning East Group C.

2. Dyson Daniels has at least six steals, eight assists, and eight rebounds

Daniels is one of the most unique players in the NBA, and he has been the most important player for the Hawks so far this season.

He has been the best perimeter defender in the NBA so far this season, and he will get a chance to guard either Jayson Tatum or Paul George tonight, but he is valuable on the other end of the court as well. Whether it is passing, rebounding, or setting screens, Daniels does a little bit of everything on the offensive end. He has some unique stat lines

3. Hawks hold Jayson Tatum to under 20 points

Jayson Tatum has been one of the best players in the NBA so far this season and has a case to be in the MVP conversation. In his first full season back from his Achilles injury, Tatum is one of the top scorers in the league, but he has been an all-around strong player.

But the Hawks have the defenders to be able to slow him down. Daniels will likely start on him, but Lu Dort and possibly Nickeil Alexander-Walker will see time on him as well, sending a wave of tough-minded perimeter options at him. After holding Cade Cunningham to just five points on Sunday, I think the Hawks frustrate Tatum and hold him to under 20 points.