When the Atlanta Hawks are playing their divisional opponents, the results have been really strong so far this season.

Atlanta is 5-1 against their Southeast Division opponents, with two of those wins coming against the Charlotte Hornets, including last night's 111-97 win at home. The Hawks did what they have become accustomed to doing, falling behind in the first quarter and then rallying to win, this time by 14 points. With the schedule stiffening up, starting on Sunday against the Pistons, that is something that needs to be cleaned up.

Whose stock is rising after last night's win over the Hornets?

Stock up

Hawks defense

After the first quarter, the Hawks defense clamped down on Charlotte's offense.

The Hornets scored 31 points in the opening quarter, but only 66 points in the rest of the game. The second half in particular was strong, with Atlanta only allowing the Hornets to score 40 points. Charlotte only shot 37.8% from the field and was 3-for-19 from three, including 1-for-5 marks for Naz Reid and a 2-for-8 from star wing Brandon Miller. Atlanta forced 17 turnovers and turned them into 36 points.

Charlotte is not one of the elite offenses in the NBA, but the Hawks have figured out how to slow them down in both matchups.

Zuby Ejiofor

Ejiofor gets mentioned here because of his scuffle with Moussa Diabate, which energized the Hawks bench and they fed off that.

During the series loss to the Knicks, the Hawks were criticized for not being able to match the physicality of New York and they responded to that criticism by going and adding Lu Dort and Ejiofor to the team. Ejiofor has displayed that toughness this season and Hawks guard Dyson Daniels loved it after the game:

"No, it was good. You know, the rook coming in, you know, not backing down. Sort of like another big fella getting the mix, you know, with Mo (Gueye) being out, that's usually Mo doing that sort of thing. So Zuby in there, it was really cool to see."

Jalen Johnson

You might be asking why I have not listed Dyson Daniels or Aaron Wiggins, both of whom were terrific in the win over Charlotte, but both of those players already had really high stocks. Jalen Johnson, the Hawks All-NBA forward, did not, and he had not been playing at a super high level.

Last night was arguably the best game of the season for Johnson. He scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds, and handed out six assists, but most importantly, he shot 10-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 from three. His lack of efficiency had been a problem, but last night he stepped up and helped his team get an important win and Snyder was pleased with how the Hawks star responded:

"Yeah, I think he knows that we want him to keep shooting. The catch and shoot that he hit was just, you know, quick decision. And I thought the thing that he did tonight where he was really impactful was he played without the ball. And that's... That's important for him and for us, particularly when people are game-played for him and there's a matchup on the ball. His ability to do both, to get out in transition, to get to the foul line, to offensive rebound, all those things add up. And I think it calms your nervous system a little bit too. But he knows how we feel about him. His shooting the ball is important for us. So it's good to see a couple go in, no question about it. But I don't want to obsess about it either because there's lots of ways he can help us."