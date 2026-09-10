Crafting A Three-Team Blockbuster Idea That Lands Fred VanVleet in Atlanta

Sometimes when you think the NBA offseason is dead, you can get a big surprise.

Just two years ago, the Knicks and the Timberwolves made what would be one of the most consequential trades of the decade when Karl-Anthony Towns was sent to New York for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a 1st round pick. Three years ago, the Blazers sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. It does not always happen, but right when training camp and the season is about to get underway, a team will make a move to try and improve their roster.

What if the Atlanta Hawks did that?

Atlanta does have some moves to make before the offseason is over. They are currently at 17 players and the regular season limit is 15, meaning they have to move at least two players before the regular season begins. Who that will be is unknown, but Onsi Saleh and the front office have some work to do.

The Hawks have held their position of leaning on player development and making smaller moves to add depth to this team, but what if they took a minor swing to add a strong player to their roster, solving an underrated roster hole, and also shedding some salary?

The Trade

Apr 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Luka Garza (52) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawks Receive: Fred VanVleet and Luka Garza

Rockets Receive: Corey Kispert, Mouhamed Gueye, Sam Hauser, and a 2027 1st round pick (least favorable of NOP and MIL, Top-Four protected)

Celtics Receive: Buddy Hield and Clint Capela

Why this trade makes sense

Acquiring VanVleet, moving off Kispert and getting a more reliable third center with Garza would be a trade that Saleh and this front office would like.

VanVleet is coming off an injury, but his leadership, defensive prowess, three-point shooting, and underrated playmaking would patch some holes for Atlanta. He is on an expiring contract and would give Atlanta another potential trade piece at the deadline if a star became available, or the Hawks could just use it to open up loads of cap room next summer. He fits this roster, allows Atlanta to move CJ McCollum to the bench, and they can bring Kingston Flemings along slowly if they wish.

The Hawks did not have a reliable third center last season behind Onyeka Okongwu and Jock Landale and while they did draft Henri Veesaar this summer, is he ready to be called upon in case of an injury to either Okongwu or Landale? Garza would give them a quality option there and he is also an expiring contract.

Losing Gueye and their 2027 first might sting, but you make your team better and shed salary to give yourself more room next summer or in the event a star player is available via trade.

For Houston, they move Capela's contract and acquire some much needed shooting. They played all of last season without VanVleet and they could continue to develop Reed Sheppard, get another draft pick to use in a big deal if they wish, and add an intriguing defender in Gueye. It is not a grand slam for Houston, but they might want to see what kind of value they can grab while he is an expiring contract.

Boston would get off Hauser's contract and while Hield is a downgrade, it saves them money. Capela can be the veteran third center behind Mitchell Robinson and Neemias Queta.