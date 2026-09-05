Crafting a Two-Team Trade Idea That Sends De'Andre Hunter Back to Atlanta, Hawks Clear Roster Space

There are just three weeks until NBA media days and then training camp will begin around the league.

But there is still business to be done over the next few weeks for a number of teams, including the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta is one of a few teams that is currently over the regular-season roster limit at 17 players, and they need to trim that down to 15. It is a tougher task than it sounds, as Atlanta has some tough choices to make.

More than likely, two of Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard, Devin Carter, or Mouhamed Gueye will be moved or let go before the season. Onsi Saleh and this front office still have some time to evaluate their options, but that time is starting to wind down.

While not the biggest hole on their roster, the Hawks could use some more small forward depth. They traded away Zaccharie Risacher earlier in the offseason, and they acquired Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins this offseason, but neither player is typical small-forward size and Kispert is unreliable and not likely to be in the rotation if he is on the team.

How about a trade that solves that problem?

The Trade

Atlanta Receives: De'Andre Hunter

Sacramento Receives: Corey Kispert, Buddy Hield, 2032 2nd round pick (from ATL, via LAL), and a 2033 2nd round pick (via ATL)

Why both teams do this trade

Look, stranger things have happened.

Hunter was traded from Atlanta at the 2024 trade deadline after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Hawks and when he was traded, he was having arguably the best season of his career. He was traded in large part not because he was a bad player, but his contract was viewed as a negative asset and they needed to move him while they could.

Since that career best season, it has been a tough going for Hunter.

He was shooting just 30.8% from three for the Cavaliers last season and averaging 14.0 PPG and was then traded to the Sacramento Kings for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder. He only played in two games for the Kings, who were trying to race to the bottom to improve their draft odds.

Hunter would provide the Hawks with more size on the wing and would potentially give them more shooting if he can figure it out on that end. Hunter played well alongside Jalen Johnson and he has experience in Quin Snyder's offensive system. He is on an expiring contract and the Hawks are setting up to have a good amount of cap space next summer. That space would increase by moving Kispert and Hield.

After this move, Atlanta would still have to make at least one more move, but that would be simpler with Kispert and Hield gone, two players who are not going to factor into the rotation this season.

For the Kings, they acquire draft capital, can waive Hield after the season, and surround Darius Acuff with more shooting. Hunter is not going to be on this team long-term and if there is an opportunity to move him, they should be interested in taking it.