Five Sleeper Picks the Atlanta Hawks Could Steal in the NBA Draft

This year's NBA Draft is viewed as one with depth and plenty of talent, at least in the first round. There is a reason that so many teams were tanking after the All-Star break and why the price is astronomically high for anyone thinking of wanting to make an offer to the Wizards, Jazz, or Grizzlies. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, and the high-level guards expected to go in the top ten of this draft are players that any team would love to add.

But what about the guys flying under the radar?

With so much attention concentrated at the top of this draft, I think that some players are starting to slip through the cracks. For a team like the Atlanta Hawks, that works to their advantage. Atlanta was not able to make the big lottery leap that they wanted to, but they are the only playoff team with a top ten pick, and they have multiple first-round picks (No. 8 and No. 23).

Who are some sleeper picks that could be great fits on the Hawks?

1. Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) fives a teammate during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Quaintance is a well-known prospect in this draft, but he seems to be slipping as we continue to get closer to draft night. It is very possible that Quaintance makes it to No. 23 and is available for Atlanta.

The reason why Quaintance seems to be slipping is his injury history and team's not wanting to take a risk on him. The reason that I would consider him a sleeper is if he does fall and Atlanta takes him, they are getting one of the ten best talents in the draft. Quaintance has a chance to outperform his draft position and given that Atlanta already has a top-ten pick, they could become very talented and deep.

Quaintance is an elite defender and would be a great long-term pairing with Okongwu.

2. Stanford Ebuka Okorie

At the top of this draft, Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr, Mikel Brown Jr, Kingston Flemings, and Brayden Burries are seen as an elite group of guards and that is causing some of the other prospects to go overlooked.

One of those players is Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie. There are concerns about Okorie's size and defense, but he pushes the pace well on offense (something the Hawks love) and is a dynamic scorer.

Will he be there at pick No. 23 or will Atlanta need to move up to obtain him if necessary?

3. Arkansas guard Maleek Thomas

Another scorer that is seemingly flying under the radar, Maleek Thomas would be a nice fit for Atlanta if he is available at No. 23.

Thomas is another guard who has concerns on the defensive end, but his three-point shooting and size should be attractive to teams who are picking in the bottom half of the first round. There is a real chance that Thomas becomes a viable player in the NBA, either off the bench or as a solid starter and he could be considered a steal when all things are said and done.

4. Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso

The Hawks have a second round pick (No. 57) in this draft and while I think there is a solid chance the pick is moved, Atlanta could stick at this spot and take someone who they can develop in College Park and try to turn into a rotational player in future seasons.

Atlanta has a need at center, and while Ugonna Onyenso needs tons of work, especially on the offensive end, there is no denying that his shot-blocking capabilities and ability to protect the paint could be an elite asset for Atlanta if they can develop him. Onyenso was arguably the top shot blocker in the country last season and has risen up draft boards over the past month; not to mention, he has reportedly already worked out for the Hawks. Will he (or the Hawks) be there at No. 57?

5. UConn center Tarris Reed Jr

The Hawks need to add to the center position this offseason, and if they don't take Michigan's Aday Mara at No. 8 or in a trade down, they could look to No. 23 to fill that spot.

One center that is flying under the radar in that range and has not been linked to the Hawks is UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. Reed Jr was the best player on one of the best teams in the country and his physicality and relentless drive are characteristics the Hawks could use more of on their team.

He is not a massive center like Mara and there are defensive concerns, as well as his ability to stretch the floor, but I would bet that Reed Jr is going to become a quality NBA backup center, which is ideal when you are selecting him at No. 23.