Hawks Stock Up/Stock Down: Atlanta's Trio of Rookies Impressing in Summer League

Summer League is coming to a close this weekend, and the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most impressive teams through three games in Las Vegas. Atlanta is 3-0 heading into Thursday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it will be interesting to see if the Hawks continue to play their best players as Summer League wraps up.

Atlanta came into Summer League with one of the most talented rosters and that included their three draft picks from the 2026 draft. Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar have flashed the skillsets that made them intriguing prospects and how they might fit into the team moving forward.

So how have the rookies performed this Summer?

Kingston Flemings- Stock Up

If Flemings had shot the ball a little bit better in the two games, this would be an easy "A" grade to give. However, he has ran the offense well, played good defense, and not turned the ball over much.

Through his first two games, Flemings has averaged 7.0 PPG and 6.5 APG and shot 33% from the field and from three. He is also averaging one block per game and 0.5 SPG. His comfortability running the offense, setting up his teammates for success, and scrapping on the other end of the court.

You never want to overeact to Summer League play, good or bad, but Flemings has shown (minus the shooting struggles) exactly what the Hawks had to have hoped for and he seems set up to be a key member of the rotation this season.

Zuby Ejiofor- Stock Way up

I did not have Ejiofor being the most impressive Hawks rookie coming into Summer League, but he has been very good and showing why Atlanta wanted to draft him at No. 23.

Ejiofor has made his biggest impact on the defensive end of the floor, where he has been able to guard multiple positions and protect the rim, which should not be entirely surprising, as he did that at a high-level at Saint John's.

In two games in Las Vegas Summer League, Ejiofor is averaging 12.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 2.5 APG on 39% shooting from the field and 43% from three. The three-point shooting has been a pleasant surprise and combined with the defense and his feel for the game, Ejiofor has shown that he might be ready to play sooner than expected.

Henri Veesaar- Steady

Veesaar has been solid on the offensive end of the floor, but his defense has been up and down and he is only avreraging 3.7 RPG through the three games that he has played in.

A "C+" should not be alarming by any means. It is rare for a player picked at No. 52 to make a huge impact in year one. Veesaar has been good at the skills that made him a fringe first-round prospect and struggled for the reasons that prevented him from being a higher draft pick.

Through three games in Vegas, Veesaar has averaged 13.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 1.3 BPG while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three, on an average of four attempts per game.

The shooting has been exceptional and the rim defense has been slightly better than expected, but Veesaar still has a ways to go in his development.