If The Atlanta Hawks Actually Want Jalen Duren, They Should Wait Until Next Summer

Training camp has begun across the NBA, but the biggest storyline around the league remains the standoff between Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons.

Duren, a restricted free agent, has until tomorrow to decide on whether or not to play on the $9.6 million qualifying offer. If he does, he would become an unrestricted free agent next summer and could try to obtain the kind of contract he desires from another team.

One of those teams could be the Atlanta Hawks. Earlier this week, ESPN's Marc Spears connected the Hawks to Duren:

"Jalen Duren, he's not even talked to Trajan (Langdan) for months. A Pistons source told me that there's still optimism that they think he'll sign the big deal. But if not, I'm hearing from an NBA GM that told me the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings, and the Washington Wizards...have interest in a potential sign-and-trade"

While the Pistons have reportedly turned away any sign-and-trade offers for Duren, they won't have any power if he takes the qualifying offer and becomes a free agent next summer. They could land a massive haul for him in a sign-and-trade and if they lose him, that would be the preferred method.

If you buy the Hawks' interest in acquiring Duren, I think they should just wait it out, hope he takes the qualifying offer, and then sign him to a deal next summer.

Hawks should wait

Dec 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't buy that the Hawks will do a sign-and-trade for Duren given the likely cost, but I think there is a chance they would be interested in signing him next summer.

Atlanta is one of the few teams around the league that is set to have a lot of cap space next summer.

Here are the guaranteed contracts the Hawks have on the books next summer:

Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

Onyeka Okongwu-$16,880,000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker-$15,161,800

Corey Kispert- $13,025,000

Aaron Wiggins- $8,168,226

Kingston Flemings- $7,716,120

Zuby Ejiofor- $3,626,160

Henri Veesaar-$2,294,370

CJ McCollum, Lu Dort, Dorian Finney-Smith (non-guaranteed), Jock Landale, and Mouhamed Gueye are all on expiring contracts that will come off the books. Atlanta could have over $50 million in cap space and perhaps more if they could find a way to dump Corey Kispert, who likely does not have a long-term future with the team.

With Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Okongwu, Flemings, and Wiggins on the roster next season, Duren could walk into an advantageous situation when it comes to a contending team.

Duren is an incredible rebounder and physical player who would help the Hawks in those areas. However, his defense is up and down and he does not space the floor. That makes it tough to give him a big contract, but the time might be right for Atlanta.

The Hawks have been gathering these expiring contracts to either make a trade during the season or to open up cap space next summer, giving them an opportunity to add to the roster. Part of the reason they can do that is the value contracts that players like Daniels, Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Okongwu, Flemings, and Wiggins are on. They won't be on those deals forever and Atlanta might want to strike sooner than later.

I don't think that Duren is the player that can take the Hawks over the top right now and is not the greatest fit with the current roster, but if he does indeed hit free agency, it might be wise for Atlanta to go for it.

But if they decide Duren is that player, next summer is a much better opportunity to land him instead of sending out assets in a sign-and-trade.