Live Tracking Every Atlanta Hawks Signing and Trade During NBA Free Agency

There has been a flurry of activity in the NBA already, but the official 2026 free agency period is set to begin tonight at 6:00 p.m ET. Teams will be able to come to contract agreements with unrestricted free agents, among other things, such as making offer sheets to restricted free agents.

The Atlanta Hawks enter the free agency period hoping to continue building their team. Atlanta has been active already in the trade market and making decisions regarding their own team aheahd

Let's take a look at what the Hawks have already done ahead of tonight and how their cap sheet looks.

Reported Transactions

The Hawks first order of business this offseason was to find a deal that would allow them to bring CJ McCollum back to the team and last weekend, the two sides reached an agreement on a one-year, $21 million deal. McCollum was fantastic for the Hawks after coming over from the Wizards and brings a lot of things for this team on and off the court.

He was essential to the team winning two playoff games against the New York Knicks, and he will be looking to help the Hawks build off the success they had after the All-Star break.

The Hawks have also made a pair of trades. Atlanta has reportedly sent two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard/forward Aaron Wiggins, and yesterday, they acquired Devin Carter and a second-round pick from the Kings. They were a pair of buy-low moves for the Hawks in hopes of improving their depth.

Last week, Atlanta added three new talents to their team via the draft. The Hawk selected Kingston Flemings with the No. 8 overall pick, Zuby Ejiofor with the No. 23 pick, and Henri Veesaar with the No. 52 pick. Will any of these players have a major impact on the team this season?

Two big team option decisions have been made by the Hawks as well. Atlanta picked up the $2.4 million option on Mouhamed Gueye, but declined the $24.3 million option for Jonathan Kuminga. With the Hawks declining the option on Kuminga, they freed up some flexibility for the offseason while also having the option to bring him back on a cheaper contract.

Salary Cap Situation

1. Jalen Johnson-$30,000,000

2. Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

3. CJ McCollum- $21,000,000

4. Onyeka Okongwu-$16,100,000

5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker- $14,403,710

6. Corey Kispert- $13,975,000

7. Zaccharie Risacher- $13,826,040

8. Buddy Hield- $9,658,536

9. Aaron Wiggins- $9,028,038

10. Kingston Flemings- $8,359,721(estimate via spotrac)

11. Devin Carter- $5,158,080

12. Zuby Ejiofor- $4,332,022 (estimate via spotrac)

13. Asa Newell- $3,399,480

14. Mouhamed Gueye- $2,406,205

15. Henri Veesaar- TBD

Atlanta comes into tonight with 14 guranteed contracts (TBD on Veesaar due to him being the No. 52 pick) and are over the cap at $174,759,649. They are $26,240,351 away from the luxury tax and $34,240,351 away from the first apron, where they will be hard-capped.

The Hawks head into this year's free agency period with a need at center and are in a bit of a roster crunch. I would expect some movement with this roster and keep an eye on Kispert, Risacher, and Hield as possible trade candidates.

Stay tuned in right here for the latest Atlanta Hawks free agency news.