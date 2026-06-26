Projecting the Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup and Rotation After the NBA Draft—Position by Position

Let the anticipation for the NBA's free agency period begin.

With the 2026 NBA Draft now over, the next phase of the offseason is set to begin, and we have already seen blockbuster trades including Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, and Julius Randle.

The Atlanta Hawks have been an active team so far this offseason, re-signing CJ McCollum to a one-year, $21 million deal and then trading a pair of second-round picks for Aaron Wiggins. That led them to the draft, where they selected Houston PG Kingston Flemings (No. 8 overall), Saint Johns PF/C Zuby Ejiofor (No. 23), and North Carolina center Henri Veesaar (No. 52).

Atlanta also picked up the $2.4 million team option for Mouhamed Gueye for next season. There are still decisions to be made around Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Corey Kispert, and Zaccharie Risacher this offseason.

Let's go ahead and look towards the Hawks potential starting lineup and rotation following the draft.

PG

Starter: CJ McCollum

Backup: Kingston Flemings

I think this is pretty cut and dry.

Barring a big trade for a proven veteran, McCollum is going to be back in the Hawks starting lineup and is the veteran leader for this team. When acquired from the Wizards, nobody could have seen the impact that McCollum would have on this roster and while McCollum is no longer an All-Star caliber guard, he can still score the basketball and be a great leader. That is what the Hawks are counting on, especially now that they hope they've found their point guard of the future.

Flemings is likely going to step into the backup point guard role this season, taking over for Gabe Vincent. I think Flemings is likely to play 15-17 minutes per game and step into the lineup if McCollum were to miss time.

SG

Starter: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Backup: Aaron Wiggins

Alexander-Walker is the reigning Most Improved Player and he is looking to bounce back from a tough playoff series against the Knicks. NAW took a major leap this season as a scorer and is a very good perimeter defender. There is a world in which the Hawks make a big enough trade that he would go back to coming off the bench, but that is a longshot.

Wiggins should become a mainstay in the Hawks rotation after being acquired from the Thunder. He is a versatile defender and solid three-point shooter that the Hawks will need to bolster their bench.

SF

Starter: Dyson Daniels

Backups: Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert

Daniels is one of the league's premier defenders and one of the Hawks most important players, but he still has plenty of room to get better. The three-point shooting is always pointed out as Daniels weakness, but I think he has to get more aggressive and be able to finish at the rim.

I expect another All-Defense caliber season from Daniels and if he can continue to grow on offense, look out.

The backups at the three are up in the air right now. Will it be Kuminga, Kispert, or Risacher? Could all three players be moved at some point this offseason?

Plenty of decisions for Onsi Saleh and this front office to make.

PF

Starter: Jalen Johnson

Backups: Mo Gueye, Asa Newell, Zuby Ejiofor

Johnson ascended to an All-NBA level this past season, as well as making his first All-Star game. He had a disappointing end to the season with a rough series against the Knicks, but it was his first playoff series as the top option and a great learning experience for him and the rest of the team.

Johnson needs to become a better halfcourt scorer this season and continue to get better as a three-point shooter, not to mention his defense. I think there is still more to unlock for him.

I think that Gueye is going to be the favorite to be the main backup to Johnson and his defense is what makes him standout above Newell. However, it would not surprise me to see Newell challenge for more playing time this season after showing flashes as a scorer and passer in the NBA and G-League. He has to improve his defense though to be a more trusted member of the rotation.

Never say never, but I would be surprised to see Ejiofor get much playing time this season. I think it will be a developmental year for him in the G-League, barring major injuries.

C

Starter: Onyeka Okongwu

Backups: Henri Veesaar, Zuby Ejiofor, and Mo Gueye

Look, I know this is not going to be the Hawks center rotation this season, but right now give this current roster, this is what it would look like.

Okongwu is more than likely going to be the starting center, barring the Hawks acquiring an upgrade at the position. Okongwu took a major leap as a three-point shooter this season, is a good rebounder, and team defender. He has his shortcomings as a rim protector due to his size, but Okongwu is a very good starting center in the NBA.

I would expect the Hawks to add at least one veteran at the position, perhaps two. Veesaar, Ejiofor, and Gueye are not going to be the backup centers this season, though Ejiofor and Veesaar could be that in future seasons. Gueye is viewed as more of a PF than a center.