Ranking the Atlanta Hawks Offseason Moves From Best to Worst

Coming off a 46-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2023, some thought the Atlanta Hawks might try to push some of their chips in this summer and really go out and make some blockbuster moves this offseason.

While some in the Eastern Conference have chosen that path, the Hawks are staying the course and not rushing things, despite their success towards the end of last season and the fact that they were the only team to beat the Knicks multiple times in a playoff series. This front office does not want to skip steps when it comes to building this team, and they elected to make other moves this offseason.

Speaking of those moves, which ones were the best? Which ones were the worst?

Let's rank them.

1. Trading two second-round picks for Aaron Wiggins

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was one of the first trades of the offseason, and considering everything that has happened, most have forgotten that the Hawks acquired Aaron Wiggins from Oklahoma City for the price of two first-round picks.

For a versatile wing defender that can really light it up from three, that is not a bad price at all, especially considering Atlanta needed to improve their bench depth.

Wiggins is going to play a key role for this team and I think adding him to this team was the best move Atlanta made this offseason.

2. Drafting Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar

The Hawks were going to get younger this offseason and that was because they were going to add three rookies to their team. Atlanta had the No. 8, No. 23, and No. 57 overall picks and they used those selections to bring in three really talented rookies to their team.

Now will these players be major difference makers in year one? That is to be debated, but I think that Summer League is showing that these players, especially Flemings and Ejiofor, might be ready to play sooner than you think.

Atlanta is hoping that Flemings is going to be a key player for the future, but the future might be arriving soon.

3. Re-signing CJ McCollum to a one-year, $21 million deal

When McCollum was acquired by the Hawks from the Washington Wizards in the Trae Young trade, I don't think that anyone could have predicted the impact that he would have on this young team. Every NBA team needs reliable veterans, and McCollum did more than that.

McCollum was a hero for the Hawks in the playoffs and gives them experience and a shotcreator/shotmaker in the halfcourt. While $21 million might seem like a lot for a soon to be 35-year old guard, there is not a bad one year deal and the Hawks should get their money's worth with McCollum this season.

4. Re-signing Jock Landale to a one-year, $14 million deal

The center market was not over-run with talent this offseason and in fact, the two best players available were restricted free agents. A number of players were quick to re-sign with their own teams, leaving the Hawks few options to get the big man they needed.

So they are opting for continuity with Jock Landale and while $14 million is a bit of an overpay for him, it is just a one year deal and Landale played really well with this group after the trade deadline last offseason. Landale spaces the floor, plays with physicality, and rebounds the ball well.

Is he the long-term answer? No, but given the options and the Hawks needs, I think Landale will be just fine this season as the backup to Onyeka Okongwu.

5. Picking up the $2.4 million team option on Mouhamed Gueye

This move is not going to make headlines, but picking up the $2.4 million team option for Mouhamed Gueye was probably an easy call for the Hawks.

Gueye needs to develop a more consistent three-point shot (or just an offensive game in general), but his defensive versatility and athleticism are valuable, especially at that price point.

Gueye has gotten better in each season with Atlanta and the former second round pick could be asked to play a big role in 2026-2027.

6. Trading for Devin Carter and a second round pick

The Kings are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but they were shockingly close to the first apron and luxury tax for a team that is not going to sniff the playoffs. The Kings needed to cut costs this offseason and attached a second-round pick to Devin Carter and sent him to Atlanta.

This move could turn out to be worthwhile for the Hawks. Carter is a former lottery pick and has shown flashes of solid defensive upside. However, he has not been able to stay healthy and has been close to a zero on offense.

Can the Hawks unlock anything with Carter or is he just not an NBA caliber player? We might find out this season, but this cost the Hawks nothing and there is some level of upside here.

7. Guaranteeing Buddy Hield's $9.6 million contract for the season

This one is still a headscratcher.

It was assumed that the Hawks would just waive Buddy Hield, save $6 million in cap space, and open up a roster spot. After initially pushing the date back, the Hawks guaranteed his contract for this season and Hield, who was not a part of the Hawks rotation after being traded to Atlanta, is going to be making nearly $10 million next season.

Atlanta could still move Hield in a trade, and given the Hawks need to open up a roster spot before the season begins, he is the likely top candidate. If not, Atlanta is overpaying him and giving up a roster spot when he probably won't have much of a chance to get on the floor.