Grading the Atlanta Hawks Offseason So Far: Winners or Losers?

The NBA offseason is starting to slow down, with most trades being done and marquee free agents signing their contracts. While the baskeball world is waiting on the decision for LeBron James and a select group of restricted free agents, a lot of the work has been done around the league.

While a lot of the Eastern Conference has been busy making aggressive moves to try to topple the Knicks, the Atlanta Hawks have been busy retaining (most) of their own free agents, focusing on the draft, and making opportunistic moves with teams looking to shed unwanted salary.

Let's break down the Hawks offseason and grade them based on what they have done.

Winners or Losers?

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this offseason, the Hawks have:

After signing all three of the rookies, the Hawks currently have 16 players on their roster. During the summer, NBA teams are allowed to have 20 players on their roster, but when the season begins, they must trim it down to 15. Right now, the Hawks need to trade or waive at least one player before the season begins and that is not accounting for if the team brings back Jonathan Kuminga, in which they would have to move at least two players.

It is clear that barring another big move for the Hawks, this front office is looking to see if the run the team made late last season is sustainable.

McCollum will be back in the starting lineup alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu. That was one of the best lineups in the NBA over the last 25 or so games and they will look to continue that next season.

The depth for the Hawks was a weakness for them after the trade deadline and that was with Kuminga. Right now, the Hawks bench consists of Flemings, Carter, Wiggins, Hield, Kispert, Risacher, Gueye, Asa Newell, Ejiofor, Landale, and Veesaar.

I think Flemings is going to get the first crack at being the backup point guard and he showed in his first summer league game that he might be up for the task this season. I think he will replace Gabe Vincent and play 12-17 minutes per game, as well as starting any games where McCollum/NAW/Daniels misses time.

Wiggins seems like safe bet to be in the rotation after coming over from Oklahoma City. His defensive versatility and three-point shooting is going to be useful in different lineups.

Landale is a sure bet to be the backup to Okongwu and he will look to build on what he was able to do last year with the team.

The rest of the depth is a bit of a question mark. Will Newell or Gueye be ready to assume a bigger role? Can either Ejiofor or Veesaar make impacts as rookies or will they spend a year developing in the G-League? Kispert, Hield, and Risacher fell out of the rotation towards the end of the season and are not sure bets to see playing time, though I think Risacher is going to be given every opportunity.

Carter flashed some intriguing defensive upside, but will his offense allow him to see regular minutes in the rotation?

Considering the Hawks options this offseason, I don't think they have made any real missteps.

Onsi Saleh said repeateadly this offseason that the Hawks were going to count on internal development and were getting even younger this offseason with the draft. They acquired Wiggins and Carter for no real cost and had one of the best drafts of any team in the NBA. This team was not going to pursue Jaylen Brown or any other big name trade target this offseason.

Where I do think it is fair to criticize Atlanta (at least for now) is guaranteeing Hield's contract instead of just waiving him and saving $6 million this offseason while also creating the open roster spot that they need right now.

Atlanta had three big needs coming into the offseason. Improve the depth, find a potential long-term backcourt option, and add to the center position to improve their rebounding and rim protection.

Atlanta is hoping that Flemings is going to be their point guard of the future to go along with this young core, but the other questions might still be just that.

Landale was a fine player after the All-Star Break, but he has never been counted on to be the main backup in the NBA before. His weaknesses are on defense and he is not much of a deterrent at the rim. The depth is still a question, even if you think Flemings, Wiggins, and Landale are going to be impact players. Kispert, Risacher, Carter, Hield, Gueye, Newell, and the rookies carry a lot of questions.

Will the decision to run things back prove to be correct? Atlanta needs to hope that Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Okongwu, and Daniels have more to unlock in their games while the bench exceeds expectations. The Eastern Conference is going to be more competitive this season and there is no guarantee the Hawks will avoid the play-in tournament and make the top six again.

I think Atlanta has had a solid offseason and there are still moves to be made, but they are making a big bet on internal development and adding at the margins. Only time will tell whether or not this was the right approach.

Grade: B