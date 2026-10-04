Three Atlanta Hawks to Watch in Their Preseason Opener vs Memphis On Monday Night

The NBA preseason has arrived and the Atlanta Hawks are going to start things off at home tomorrow night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Hawks spent the last week at Vanderbilt University to start off training camp and Atlanta is looking for some early success and to see how this new look team plays together for the first time.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, which Hawks should you be watching closely?

PG Kingston Flemings

This is low-hanging fruit, but I am interested in seeing how the No. 8 overall pick performs tomorrow and what kind of role that he plays.

Now of course, the first preseason game is not a final say when it comes to the rotation and lineups, but with the Hawks moving Devin Carter and Ryan Nembhard in recent weeks, the path is there for Flemings to be the backup point guard for Atlanta, but he has to go earn it. He was very good during summer league, especially when tasked with running the offense and setting players up, but this is not summer league.

Earlier in camp, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was complimentary of how both Flemings and fellow first-round pick Zuby Ejiofor have been coming along:

"Yeah, I think because those guys have been together really beginning of the summer. Some of the younger guys have a better feel for themselves and one another than maybe you would think. I think some of it is them having an opportunity to connect with some of our vets. Their demeanor is such. They're sponges. They want to learn. I think it's important not to overload them. I always worry about expectations, particularly when you're on a team. that has some pretty good vets and has had a little bit of success. I think it will be important for us with those guys to define success properly. And for me, what I'm seeing right now on the court is that."

How Snyder deploys Flemings and how he looks is going to be a big story for Atlanta tomorrow.

G/F Lu Dort

Dort was perhaps the most high profile addition to the Hawks this summer.

After several successful seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dort was sent to the Hawks for a collection of second-round picks. Dort is known for his toughness and physicality and Atlanta is hoping he can help transform them into one of the best perimeter defenses in the league.

It will also be worth watching to see if Dort is used alongside Dyson Daniels and how the rest of the lineup looks if he does. If Dort and Daniels can play well alongside each other, other NBA teams are going to be miserable every night.

F Asa Newell

Newell looked like he had real skills on the offensive end last season during his limited minutes in the NBA, but his defense needed a lot of growth.

If Newell can show growth on that end and continue to develop his shot and playmaking on offense, he has a real chance to get a spot in the rotation. With Mouhamed Gueye currently injured, Dorian Finney-Smith needing a bounce back season and Zuby Ejiofor a rookie, Newell could find himself as the backup power forward to begin the year.

Tomorrow night is not th end all be all for Newell, but he could use a quick start after an uneven summer league.