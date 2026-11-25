The Atlanta Hawks have gotten most of Thanksgiving week off after their victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, but they will begin a very difficult four-game stretch on Friday when they travel to Boston to face the Celtics. It will be a matchup between two teams near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but it will only be the first of many tough matchups for the Hawks over the next week, with the Knicks, Heat, and Pacers up next for Atlanta.

Now that we are one month into the season, what have been the biggest surprises for Atlanta this season?

1. Hawks are half a game out of 2nd place

At the beginning of the season, the Hawks were not a trendy pick to land in the top six of the Eastern Conference. With the perception being that the East was going to be more competitive than the Western Conference this season, most tabbed the Hawks to go back to the play-in tournament, not believing in their 20-6 finish to end last season and their defense.

There is a long, long way to go this season, but the Hawks have put themselves into position to possibly grab a top six seed if they can continue to play like this.

2. Corey Kispert

Is Corey Kispert going to win 6th Man of the Year? No. Has he been better than most Hawks fans could have possibly hoped? Yes.

Due to injuries, the Hawks had to insert Kispert into the rotation and after being out of the rotation at the end of last season and a tough preseason, Kispert has given the Hawks a lot of good minutes and playing well.

In 10 games this season, Kispert is averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 55.9% from the field and 48.8% from three (on 4.1 attempts per game), becoming an integral part of the rotation over the past couple of weeks.

Will he be able to stick in the rotation and continue getting minutes? That is up for debate, but so far, so good for Kispert.

3. Jalen Johnson has been unable to find his groove

Has Johnson been a disaster? No, but he has not played at the same level as he did a season ago when he was a first-time All-Star and made the Third-Team All-NBA.

The efficiency is what has been troublesome about Johnson's start to the year. He is still averaging 19.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, and 6.9 APG, but is only shooting 44.7% from the field and 21.1% from three. The three-point shooting has been the biggest downtrend for Johnson, but hopefully that will improve over time this season.

I fully anticipate Johnson reaching the same heights as last season, but he has not been the most valuable player on the Hawks so far, that has been Dyson Daniels. For the Hawks to realize their full potential, I think they are going to need a better version of Johnson than the one they have gotten this season.