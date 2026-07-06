What Would An Atlanta Hawks Trade Package for Trey Murphy III Look Like?

The Atlanta Hawks have not made a major move this offseason, but they have the capability to if they desire.

It would go against their stated goals of not skipping steps in building their team, but the Hawks have very favorable contracts over the next few seasons and emerging young talent, so if they wanted to acquire a player that fits on their timeline and at the right cost, they could do so.

Could that player be Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III?

Aside from the recently traded Jaylen Brown, Murphy III has been a player who has continiously been connected to the Hawks, dating back to draft night, when there were rumors of the Pelicans wanting to get into the lottery to select a player.

Recently, Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto reported that the Hawks were one of the teams that have been interested in acquiring Murphy:

"Teams that are in the mix for Murphy to varying degrees now are the Celtics, Pistons, Warriors, Clippers, and Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype.

Atlanta has always monitored the trade market on Murphy and other available players. The Hawks have several future first-round picks and tradeable contracts to dangle."

To this point, the Pelicans have reportedly been asking for the moon and beyond in any trade involving Murphy. Will their price point drop enough to where teams can make feasible offers? If so, can Atlanta get a deal done?

So what exactly would a Murphy trade look like for the Hawks?

Putting together a trade

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the appeals of Murphy is not just his skillset, it is the contract that he is on. Murphy is owed just $87 million over the next three seasons and as one of the true talents on the wing, that is a bargain.

It would not be hard for the Hawks to get to his $27 million in salary this season, but would the Pelicans be interested in any of the players Atlanta could offer or would they want an abundance of draft picks?

I don't think that Murphy is the kind of player that the Hawks would want to move one of their "core four" for. Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Onyeka Okongwu are likely off limits for New Orleans. The same goes for any of the Hawks' rookies that they just picked.

Here are the players I think the Hawks would be willing to move:

Jonathan Kuminga (sign and trade)

Zaccharie Risacher

Corey Kispert

Buddy Hield

The Hawks have enough draft picks as well. They own the least favorable of New Orleans and Milwaukee's selections in 2027 (top-four protected), and then their own first round picks from 2028 on.

I think that a trade for Murphy would look like a combination of those players as well as 3-4 first round picks.

Because none of the players the Hawks could offer are going to be in high demand, I think that the Hawks would have to add in some quality pick value to make up for it.

Would that be good enough to land Murphy? If Onsi Saleh and the Hawks front office got really aggressive and added that amount of draft picks, it might, but another team could come in and top that offer with more proven young talent, along with premium draft capital.

I think that if the price were to be lower than expected or if Atlanta views Murphy as the next critical piece of their roster, they will get aggressive and land him. I don't expect it though and think Atlanta will continue to build this roster out one step at a time.