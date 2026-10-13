Winners and Losers From The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Win Over the Thunder

Make it three in a row in for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder were squaring off tonight without nearly their entire main rotations, but they managed to play an entertaining game anyway. The two teams took it down to the wire, and Atlanta came out on top with some key plays from some underrated players.

Who stood out in a good way and in a bad way tonight for Atlanta?

Winner: Jock Landale

Was Landale playing against Oklahoma City's rookies, two-way players, and exhibit 10 contracts? Yes, but he played very well and brought a lot of energy to the floor.

Landale finished the night with 17 points on 7-11 shooting, including 1-3 from three. He did most of his work in the paint though was effective on the boards.

It is tough to judge him due to who he was playing against, but Landale also did not struggle as much on defense. He was not perfect, but one thing about the way he had been playing during the preseason was his defense was up and down. Some of that was because he was playing next to Corey Kispert and Asa Newell, two players who also struggle on defense, but he played next to them tonight and was fine.

He is going to be the backup center this season and Atlanta needs him to be consistent.

Loser: Corey Kispert

Quin Snyder has given Kispert plenty of chances to show that he can have a real role on this team this season, but he is not taking advantage of those opportunities. His defensive struggles are well known at this point, but he has real shooting ability and that is something this Hawks team needs.

But if he can't shoot, there is not a lot of value in him being on the court. Tonight, Kispert got to start and ended up shooting 2-11 from the field, including 2-9 from three. It was a rough shooting game for Kispert.

Winner: Zuby Ejiofor

With the Hawks not playing most of their regular rotation, Ejiofor got to play backup center minutes, and I think he did that effectively. He finished the game with 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and also pulled in nine rebounds and handed out three assists.

Of the two rookies who are going to play this season, Ejiofor is the one who does not have a defined role yet. Kingston Flemings is going to be the backup point guard, but will Ejiofor get real minutes with the Hawks, or will it be a developmental year in the G League?

Loser: Asa Newell

Newell got the start tonight and played over 27 minutes, but it was not the best showing for the second-year forward, who has had an up and down preseason.

Newell shot 3-14 from the field, including a 1-9 mark from three. He was able to pull in 10 rebounds, but a tough shooting night and another subpar night on defense resulted in a poor night from Newell. He has had chances to take the backup power forward role during these four games, but he has not been consistent enough, leading me to. believe it will be Mouhamed Gueye whenever he comes back from his foot injury.

Winner: Kobe Johnson

Kobe Johnson has the talent to be a two-way contract player for a number of teams in the NBA, and in the limited minutes that he has gotten to play this preseason, he has taken full advantage. Tonight was his best performance, though.

Johnson played fewer than 10 minutes, but finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and a pair of steals. He helped seal the game for the Hawks late with big rebounds and a steal. He is going to have a lot of playing opportunities in College Park this season and continue to develop his game.