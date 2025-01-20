17-Year NBA Vet Backs Dwyane Wade’s Bold Pat Riley Comments
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made waves when he recently described the Jimmy Butler-Pat Riley feud as a “tragic” way to end their relationship.
Longtime NBA veteran Lou Williams doesn’t understand the hoopla.
“I don’t think this really shakes the tree besides what guys already know, what they’ve already heard about Pat Riley, and what they already know about playing in South Beach,” Williams said on Run It Back.
Williams played for six teams across 17 NBA seasons. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner suited up alongside numerous superstars, including Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.
The Heat never had any of those players. However, that doesn't mean they never heard the stories about Riley's Heat Culture, both as coach and team president.
“The Miami Heat themselves have a history of how they carry things differently than everybody else in the league,” Williams explained. “Like the Heat Culture thing is real.”
Williams argued LeBron James is the only superstar to voluntarily sign with the Heat. Others, including Shaquille O’Neal and Butler, landed in Miami via trade.
Interestingly, Williams left out Chris Bosh, who joined the Heat via sign-and-trade in 2010. However, Bosh made it clear he wanted to team up with Wade and James.
Over a decade after the Big Three played their final game together, Williams sounds skeptical we’ll see another superstar join the Heat of their own volition.
“I’ve never played for the Miami Heat,” Williams acknowledged. “I can detail you what it’s like to play for the Miami Heat because of the reputation they had.”
The Heat have officially unleashed rookie center Kel’el Ware.
Ware has become a mainstay in the Heat rotation after sparsely playing in his first two months and even spending time in the G League. The No. 15 pick is surging, averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in his last 16 games.
Ware exploded for a career-high 25 points and added eight rebounds in Sunday’s blowout win over the Spurs. Miami outscored San Antonio by 27 points with Ware on the court.
“The initial thing was to develop him and get him comfortable in a role where he can really impact the game,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday. “The second unit has been coming along; it has been one of our bright spots in the last several weeks.
“He has really been getting comfortable in that role,” Spoelstra added.
So, does Ware’s hot streak mean he’s a dark horse candidate for Rookie of the Year?
Nope. He’s not even close.
Hard Rock Bet listed Ware as +6000 odds to win Rookie of the Year as of Monday. That’s a $305 payout if you bet $5.
It’d also be a waste of $5.
Rookie of the Year will likely come down to Grizzlies center Zach Edey (+100), Wizards big man Alexandre Sarr (+190), or Spurs guard Stephon Castle (+200). If anyone is a dark horse candidate, it’s Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells at +350 odds.
Ware is validating why the Heat selected him No. 15, and he’s justifying their decision to bring him along slowly. He’s also almost guaranteed not to win Rookie of the Year. Both things can be true—and it’s no knock at all on Ware.
PIPPEN CRITICAL OF BUTLER, SUPERSTARS
Consider Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen an expert in talking championships.
Pippen won six rings alongside Michael Jordan on the Bulls. Regardless of how the Hall of Famer felt at the time or what he’s said about that duo in retirement, Pippen undeniably became a champion by playing his role and doing whatever the Bulls needed.
Enter Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who Pippen feels embodies the problem among modern superstars.
“These players ain’t about winning championships no more,” Pippen told the PBD podcast. “They’re about running a business.
“So Jimmy Butler knows that his body is his business,” Pippen added, “and if you want to continue to use my service, then take care of my business.”
