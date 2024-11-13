Bam Adebayo Emphatically Endorses Teammate Tyler Herro For Honor
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is all too familiar with playing with the NBA’s best come February.
Now, the veteran big man wants to see teammate Tyler Herro receive the same love.
Adebayo, a three-time All-Star selection, emphatically endorsed Herro for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game this week. Herro scored 40 points and made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 123-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons, tying the Heat’s single-game threes record.
“He’s having a hell of a year, man,” Adebayo said. “He deserves that All-Star nod, man.”
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who had his own eventful night in the overtime defeat, called Herro “sensational.” He joined Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals and ten 3-pointers in a game.
Herro is off to a stellar start through 10 games, averaging 24.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per night. The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year has been on a tear lately, scoring at least 24 points in each of his last five outings.
Unfortunately for Herro, he’s only tasted victory once in that span. Miami has lost four of five entering Friday’s road clash with the Indiana Pacers.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Bill Simmons Argues Why Miami Heat Can’t Acquire Two-Time NBA MVP
Social Media On Miami Heat's Terry Rozier: ‘Only Thing Scary Right Now Is Seeing Him Shoot'
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.