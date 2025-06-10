Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem Help Fuel Florida Panthers' Crushing Game 3 Win
The Florida Panthers are looking to defend their title over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
And they seemingly have the entire state of Florida on their side in this pursuit. Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and legend Udonis Haslem were in attendance for Game 3, beating the drum to open Monday night.
The Panthers steamrolled to victory with a 6-1 performance, with six different players scoring. Florida is facing the Oilers for the second straight Finals.
“We’re a very deep team,” Panthers winger Brad Marchand said in the postgame interview. “That’s one of our strengths is the depth of the group from the front end to the back end to the goaltending.”
The Heat and Panthers followed very similar storylines during the 2023 postseason as eighth seeds facing adversity. They both defeated Boston in seven games and were gentlemen swept in the Finals.
Since then, however, Florida has made consecutive appearances in the Stanley Cup. It won the title in 2024 and has a strong chance of repeating with a 2-1 lead over Edmonton. Meanwhile, Miami was crushed in the first round of the playoffs both seasons, winning just one game over the Boston Celtics since the 2023 Finals. The organization aims to acquire a superstar or recruit a low-maintenance player to revamp its championship hopes.
Maybe they can use their Florida partners as role models to get back to title contention.
