Local Radio Host Addresses Exciting Factor Of Miami Heat Rookie’s Summer League Debut
Summer league games have never been career-defining for any NBA player, for good or for bad. However, there are plenty of takeaways following the Miami Heat’s Kasparas Jakucionis' debut.
Jakucionis had a quiet start to his young career as he finished the game with three points, one rebound, and one assist on 14.3 percent shooting and missed all four attempts from three-point range. On the Tobin Show, Brendan Tobin remains confident in the first-round pick and said it’s too early to overreact based on one off-game.
“Pretty quiet debut for the Miami Heat first-round pick,” Tobin said. “Not a lot of highlights to bring home for KJ. Not a game you’re going to remember. This is not going to be one that's exactly recalled when they raise his jersey in the rafters 20 years from now. But that’s okay. Who gives a rat's (expletive)? It’s his first summer league game.”
Despite the rocky start, Tobin said Jakucionis continued to display solid traits by extending possessions for the Heat through constant hustle.
“I would say the best thing, honestly, that Kasparas Jakucionis brought today that I think the Heat are going to fall in love with is he had three plays today where he got extra possessions for Miami,” Tobin continued. “And that was something that really stood out today.”