Breaking: Miami Heat Suspend Jimmy Butler, ‘Will Listen’ to Trade Offers
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler returned to the court Wednesday after a prolonged absence.
Now, the Heat will be without Butler again—except this time, it’s by choice.
The Heat announced a seven-game suspension for Butler on Friday night, less than 24 hours after ESPN reported the All-Star requested a trade. Miami cited “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team” for the suspension.
“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team,” the Heat said. “Jimmy Butler and his representatives have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
The punishment comes, in part, following Butler’s viral postgame press conference Thursday night. Butler was extremely candid with reporters after an underwhelming nine-point outing in a 128-115 loss.
“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball, and wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon,” Butler told reporters. “I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back somewhat dominant. I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”
When asked if he could get his joy back in Miami, Butler responded, “Probably not.”
Now, we’ll see if Butler even plays another game for the Heat.
MORE BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Explains How Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley’s Relationship Fell Apart
Kevin Love Enters Jimmy Butler Trade Drama With Surprising Post
Heat Could Send Jimmy Butler To Young Championship Contender In Blockbuster Trade
MORE HEAT NEWS
Ranking the Miami Heat’s Most Important 2025 New Year’s Resolutions
NBA Execs Believe Title Contender Could Unexpectedly Enter Jimmy Butler Trade Race
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.