Carmelo Anthony Willing To Buy NBA Franchise With Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade
Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony wants to be an NBA owner.
It would make it even sweeter having Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as a partner.
In a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Anthony discussed the venture.
“I’m out there trying to raise money now, trying to raise money with my sports fund. I’ve been traveling the world, like Japan, and this place, and that place to go fundraise,” Anthony said. “It’s hard to raise money, it’s hard to raise money. Most people are like you got the money, no it’s hard to raise money and getting people to understand what sports is. There’s so much money being spent on sports, and people don’t really understand it. People really don’t understand sports.”
Anthony made more than $260 million in NBA salary earnings throughout his career. He loves the idea of owning a team with Wade and LeBron James. They all entered the NBA in 2003.
“I would love it, that’s how you create what they talk about generational. You get what I’m saying: that’s generational," Anthony said. "That’s legacy if we can do that. I don’t know how I’m open. I don’t know how open they are; everybody’s in their own situation."
Wade has plenty of experience. He became minority owner of the Utah Jazz in 2021. He is also in the ownership group of the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.