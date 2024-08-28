Inside The Heat

Carmelo Anthony Willing To Buy NBA Franchise With Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade would make a great partner in an NBA ownership venture, according to former NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

Scott Salomon

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony wants to be an NBA owner.

It would make it even sweeter having Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade as a partner.

In a recent episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Anthony discussed the venture.

“I’m out there trying to raise money now, trying to raise money with my sports fund. I’ve been traveling the world, like Japan, and this place, and that place to go fundraise,” Anthony said. “It’s hard to raise money, it’s hard to raise money. Most people are like you got the money, no it’s hard to raise money and getting people to understand what sports is. There’s so much money being spent on sports, and people don’t really understand it. People really don’t understand sports.”

Anthony made more than $260 million in NBA salary earnings throughout his career. He loves the idea of owning a team with Wade and LeBron James. They all entered the NBA in 2003.

“I would love it, that’s how you create what they talk about generational. You get what I’m saying: that’s generational," Anthony said. "That’s legacy if we can do that. I don’t know how I’m open. I don’t know how open they are; everybody’s in their own situation."

Wade has plenty of experience. He became minority owner of the Utah Jazz in 2021. He is also in the ownership group of the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook 

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL