Davion Mitchell explains why he's a Miami Heat perfect fit
While the Miami Heat lost out on arguably the most impactful player responsible for most of their success in this decade by the trade deadline, they acquired multiple key players for the next phase of their franchise.
One of those players, Davion Mitchell, sat down with Couper Moorhead and explained why his great fit with the Heat playstyle has led to the best stretch of games for his career.
“My agent always asked me, ‘Where would you want to go if you could choose,’ and I would always say Miami because of the way they play,” Mitchell said. “Everyone plays exactly like how I play, extremely hard, and you don’t really care who’s scoring points like that. You’re just going to play hard and try to win games, and you play the right way. I’m like, I’m going to fit here so easily. I knew as soon as I got traded, I was going to fit easily.”
Before the Heat traded for him, the best guard defender on the roster was Dru Smith. Following his season-ending injury, the only other perimeter defenders were Haywood Highsmith and Pelle Larsson. Mitchell provided instant value and looked like a definitely gritty player that Heat Culture always pushes for. Outside of his defensive advantages, Mitchell shockingly became one of the best perimeter shooters for the Heat at 44.7 percent from three-point range.
ESPN suggests a potentially bright future for the Miami Heat
Until the 2024 season, many could make a strong argument that the Miami Heat were a top-two team in the Eastern Conference throughout this decade. However, the last two disappointing seasons have certainly diminished expectations regarding how far they can make it in the postseason.
Following the Heat’s successful offseason, where they have retained several key players and acquired another 20-point scorer in Norman Powell, they will look to take advantage of a much weaker conference. This season will be pivotal for several players, as the Heat will use their performances to determine if they should be retained while they continue to look for another big star to lead their established core. Because of this, ESPN ranks the Heat at No. 14 in their future power rankings.
“Despite two straight noncompetitive first-round losses, the Heat moved up,” the article wrote. “Miami ranking in the top 10 in management, market, and money helped its three-spot jump. With Jimmy Butler III no longer on the roster, the Heat are not a luxury tax team and project to have spending power in the 2026 and 2027 offseasons.”
While many players haven’t seemed to wait for free agency, the next two offseasons are projected to be stacked with talent. Outside of the pending decisions to extend Tyler Herro and Powell, the Heat have plenty of flexibility to upgrade their team.
