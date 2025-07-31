Miami Heat’s Davion Mitchell Mentored By Future Hall Of Famer
When entering the NBA, there is a specific adjustment period for players to get used to on-court and off-court responsibilities. Few veterans would be able to give better advice to young players than the 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.
On the Health is Wealth series on PlayersTV, Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell explains how Paul was the first NBA player who gave him extremely valuable information on how to succeed in the league.
“When I first got into the league, the first person I had a conversation with was Chris Paul,” Mitchell said. “I was with CA, and he was with CA, and I remember going to his house and having dinner with them. He was having these conversations about family, working out, traveling, and everything. Kinda just giving me the run down about the NBA and how you can be a really good player in this league.”
Mitchell’s energetic playstyle of providing a significant offensive spark while being a lockdown perimeter defender has required him to be in great shape to remain at this level for the majority of games. He went on to explain how he learned from Paul regarding his diet having a significant impact on his success.
“I think the biggest thing was the diet thing,” Mitchell continued. “I think that my rookie year, I’m still trying to eat Chipotle. I was still trying to eat like a college player because I literally don’t know anything else. I’m like, I don’t know if I really want to pay for this chef or if it’s worth it. And I realized my body was just hurting. I don’t know if it was because I was working out too hard or because of the travel, but just talking to Chris Paul, his diet is completely different.”
