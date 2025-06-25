Draft Prospect Ignites Miami Heat Fans With Erik Spoelstra Recognition
Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr. appears to have taken a liking to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra ahead of the NBA Draft.
When asked by a reporter which three people, alive or dead, he’d most like to have dinner with, Clayton Jr.’s first response was none other than Spoelstra. The answer added even more buzz to him joining the Heat.
“Erik Spoelstra…Erik Spoelstra, Rick Ross, and probably Kobe," Clayton Jr. answered.
The point guard has been consistently linked to the Heat in multiple mock drafts. He reportedly worked out with Miami twice, canceling all of his remaining sessions after the second workout.
This past season, Clayton Jr. secured a national championship earning Most Outstanding Player honors and has displayed a winning pedigree which piqued Miami’s interest. During the NCAA tournament he demonstrated a standout shooting performance, averaging 21.8 points on 45.8 percent three-point shooting across nine games.
As a senior, the Florida-native averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 44.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent from three.
With Miami in need of a ready-now point guard to help initiate the offense, Clayton Jr. could be the perfect complement alongside All-Stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. His defensive versatility and physical strength would also represent a substantial upgrade at the point guard position for Miami.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Headed Toward Mediocrity In Offseason Power Rankings
Miami Heat Starter On "Leaguewide" List As Potential Trade Target
Miami Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Reminisces Draft-Night Anxiety, Fulfillment