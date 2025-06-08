Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Should Be Ecstatic After Laud From Miami Heat Legend
Throughout the most perimeter-oriented era of NBA basketball, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to their greatest success in 13 years.
On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explains why Alexander’s offensive repertoire makes him the ultimate throwback player.
“He’s not searching out threes,” Wade said on Time Out with Dwyane Wade. “He’s not jacking up threes. Yes, he’s putting a lot of pressure on the defense, and it’s why he’s getting to the free-throw line. But also, he has the relief of being able to bump you to step back and hit that midrange on either side of the floor. So he’s brought back not just necessarily the midrange, but he’s brought back the game we’re used to seeing with star guys with the ball.”
Should Gilgeous-Alexander complete this dominant postseason run over the Indiana Pacers, he will be the first guard since Michael Jordan to win a scoring title, MVP, and a championship all in the same season.
“Steph Curry changed it all for us,” Wade said. “And then everybody wanted to shoot threes and be that. Now, he’s brought back, I’m going to get to my spot, I’m going to shoot over you because I’m bigger than you, and I’m going to bump you. Yes, he’s in the paint a lot, but he’s also going to hit some threes on your (expletive) too.”
The Thunder host Game 2 against the Pacers Sunday night.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade Has Every Reason To Avoid Doubting A Rick Carlisle Coached Team
Udonis Haslem, Mike Miller Confident In Aggressive Miami Heat Offseason
Ex-Miami Heat Top Pick Claims Indiana Pacers' European Style Is Future Of NBA