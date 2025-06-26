Ex-Heat Player Critical Of Pat Riley's Handling Of Kevin Durant Trade Talks
Former Miami Heat player Markieff Morris has been mostly complimentary about his one-year stint with the organization. He was a fan of the culture and coach Erik Spoelstra, but Morris was critical of the Heat's recent move regarding Kevin Durant.
During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Morris said he was disappointed the Heat didn't do more to trade for Durant.
"They do need other pieces," Morris said. "... No disrespect to those guys, I'm doing that 20 out of 20 times."
Morris was referring to reports of the Heat not involving Jaime Jaquez and Haywood in the trade talks. Morris said he would have easily offered both if it meant acquiring Durant, who ended up with the Houston Rockets.
"No disrespect but Jaime Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith and a first-round pick for a two-time MVP, a 15-time All-Star, 25,000 points and still getting better in his career, I'm doing that every day of the week," Morris said. "You put yourself in position to be one of the top teams in the East."
The move now leaves the Heat once again in limbo during free agency. They have been linked with Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors and then there is a chance they could go after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer.
