NBA Draft Expert Sees Miami Heat And Kasparas Jakucionis As Perfect Pairing
Sometimes, what falls to you becomes the best option.
The Miami Heat selected Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field in his freshman season at Illinois.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony ranked Jakucionis 11th on his big board. He believes the guard landed in a perfect situation in Miami.
"This is a slide for him, but he's going to be thrilled where he ended up," Givony said. "The Miami Heat need a ball handler and playmaker in the worst possible way. Jakucionis is the best pick and roll playmaker in this draft."
Givony even compared him to two accomplished primary ball‑handlers who overcame draft slides to succeed in the league.
"Think of a cross between Austin Reeves and Andrew Nembhard," Givony emphasized. "Great size for a guard. Can play one, two, and three [point guard, shooting guard, small forward]. Shot maker, brings real toughness. He's a competitor."
With the Heat securing the primary guard they’d been targeting in the draft, it’s now up to the organization to put him in the best position to succeed. Givony is excited to see how Jakucionis meshes early with Miami’s backcourt.
"I'm excited to see how he pairs with Tyler Hero and Nikola Jovic, another international player," he said. "This is an awesome pick for the Miami Heat."
