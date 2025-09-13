Ex-NBA veteran demands respect for Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade
As the NBA enters this season, marking the start of the second half of this decade, many retired players from the previous two decades are fading from the memories of the younger generation. Dwyane Wade, in particular, has become underrated.
Many have recently reflected on Wade, focusing only on the second half of his career, when he was a significant piece of the Big Three Miami Heat teams. On the Thanalysis Show, Michael Redd explains why the Heat legend has been one of the best players in the sport since his days at Marquette University.
“He was incredible,” Redd said. “I said, who is this kid, and why is this guy hanging with me? So it was my third year, and he’s hanging with us. It was incredible, man. And so when you mention the top 2-guards in the history of the game, you have to mention him, both offensively and defensively. What he was able to do, and we had knockdown, drag-out wars when we played.”
While he didn’t win as much as he did later in his career as a supporting star alongside LeBron James, Wade was very successful earlier as well. He helped lead the Heat to their first-ever championship and became their first player to win Finals MVP in a dominant series against the Dallas Mavericks.
Heat’s Addition Sparks Excitement For Upcoming Season In Latest ESPN Ranking
Following two consecutive middling regular seasons and two first-round exits, one consistent flaw has been very apparent. The Miami Heat offense has been significantly lacking in consistent production.
Despite Tyler Herro’s breakout All-Star campaign, it became clear the Heat needed another three-level scorer to supplement defensive strategies solely focused on Herro. ESPN breaks down why the addition of Norman Powell should immediately benefit the Heat’s two stars.
“Miami was dreadful last season following the Jimmy Butler trade, going 14-21 and losing 10 straight games in March before turning things around and earning a postseason spot through the play-in games,” the article wrote. “More than anything, the offense desperately needed a leg up this offseason. That's where Powell, who's playing the best ball of his career in his early 30s, comes in. He isn't the biggest facilitator, but the man can score on and off the ball, and from both inside and outside the arc. He has shot nearly 40% from deep for his career. Expect him to be an enormous help to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo on the offensive end.”
Powell averaged 21.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 48.4 percent shooting and 41.8 percent from three-point range. If he can replicate most of his production from his best year of his career, the Heat can take advantage of a much weaker Eastern Conference next season.
