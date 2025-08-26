CBS Sports Fuels Divisive Dwyane Wade, James Harden Debate
Following ongoing debates about the greatest players of all time, the comparison between Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and James Harden has increased in popularity.
While completing their All-Quarter Century Second Team, CBS Sports broke down why they chose Wade over Harden as the next best shooting guard after Kobe Bryant. A large reason for their decision was Wade’s superior playoff resume.
“This one comes down to what you prioritize,” the article said. “Statistically, Harden laps Wade. He's scored more points and has done so more efficiently. He's a more prolific rebounder and assister. Harden is a three-time scoring champion. But Wade is a three-time NBA champion, and that's where the biggest difference lies. Harden is actually a more prolific playoff scorer, but he has that nasty penchant for disappearing in the biggest moments. Wade doesn't have those bizarre, single-digit closeout games on his résumé.”
The article goes on to explain why Wade's significantly better defense and his 2006 Finals MVP performance in the postseason outweigh some of Harden’s superior regular-season achievements.
“Even if it was assisted by some pretty questionable officiating, his 2006 Finals performance was a spectacular, career-altering moment,” the article continued. “Harden doesn't have that. He doesn't compare defensively, either, as Wade is the greatest shot-blocking guard of all time and was an absolute menace when he needed to be. Even if Harden's list of regular-season accomplishments is unimpeachable, our voters trusted Wade more when it counted.”
UDONIS HASLEM PREVIEWS WHY MIAMI HEAT ARE HIS MUST-WATCH TEAM NEXT YEAR
After being among the bottom of the league offensively and within the top 10 defensively for the last three seasons, the Miami Heat’s successful offseason may lead to a much more balanced production on both ends of the court.
On NBA Today, Heat legend Udonis Haslem breaks down why the Heat are his must-watch team in the league. While they can still improve the roster in other ways, the addition of Norman Powell may be the missing piece to elevate their offense and take pressure off Tyler Herro.
“This is a team where these guys have struggled scoring, but they have been in the top five or top 10 defensively every year,” Haslem explained. “This is a situation where you bring in a guy who can put the ball in the hole in Norman Powell. You have a guy in Tyler Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year, who can put up a dub in his sleep.”
Beyond Powell and Herro, Haslem explains why depth will be another huge factor in the Heat’s success and hints at a possible resurgence from Terry Rozier.
“You have Bam Adebayo, who can play both sides of the basketball court,” Haslem continued. “You get Pelle Larsson coming back with some experience after last year. You also have Wiggins getting a year under his belt. I understand Terry Rozier did not have a great season since he’s been in Miami, but this is a guy who’s also able to wake up in the morning and put a dub on you real quick.”
