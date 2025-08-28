Two-Time NBA Champion Breaks Down Missing Piece For Miami Heat
Despite a very successful offseason, where their improvements may enable them to take advantage of a much weaker Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are still a few roster pieces away from being true contenders.
On SiriusXM NBA Radio, Mario Chalmers explained why the Heat are still missing a true point guard. They have several players who can play the position, but they’re better off in other roles.
“I’ve always said this about Miami,” Chalmers said. “Miami’s at their best when they have a true point guard. I think that’s kind of what they’re missing right now. Tyler Herro can play the point, but he’s a better scorer, so you need him to score. Bam’s your defensive anchor that can score. Andrew Wiggins is a scorer. I like Davion Mitchell. I think he’s a perfect hard-nose defender and a person that can run the team. So I think they have a better chance with him at the rim.”
Chalmers goes on to explain why another significant piece they’re missing is a dominant center to play alongside Adebayo. Kel’el Ware potentially can reach this level, as he showed plenty of flashes in his rookie year. With the addition of Norman Powell and the emergence of Nikola Jovic, Ware should get more opportunities as a lob threat this season.
CBS SPORTS FUELS DIVISIVE DWYANE WADE, JAMES HARDEN DEBATE
Following ongoing debates about the greatest players of all time, the comparison between Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and James Harden has increased in popularity.
While completing their All-Quarter Century Second Team, CBS Sports broke down why they chose Wade over Harden as the next best shooting guard after Kobe Bryant. A large reason for their decision was Wade’s superior playoff resume.
“This one comes down to what you prioritize,” the article said. “Statistically, Harden laps Wade. He's scored more points and has done so more efficiently. He's a more prolific rebounder and assister. Harden is a three-time scoring champion. But Wade is a three-time NBA champion, and that's where the biggest difference lies. Harden is actually a more prolific playoff scorer, but he has that nasty penchant for disappearing in the biggest moments. Wade doesn't have those bizarre, single-digit closeout games on his résumé.”
The article goes on to explain why Wade's significantly better defense and his 2006 Finals MVP performance in the postseason outweigh some of Harden’s superior regular-season achievements.
“Even if it was assisted by some pretty questionable officiating, his 2006 Finals performance was a spectacular, career-altering moment,” the article continued. “Harden doesn't have that. He doesn't compare defensively, either, as Wade is the greatest shot-blocking guard of all time and was an absolute menace when he needed to be. Even if Harden's list of regular-season accomplishments is unimpeachable, our voters trusted Wade more when it counted.”
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
NBA Teams Monitoring Miami Heat’s Crucial Decision Regarding Tyler Herro
Bam Adebayo Solidifies Miami Heat Tenure In Impressive Label
Miami Heat’s Davion Mitchell Mentored By Future Hall Of Famer