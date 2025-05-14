Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Sounds Off On Tanking NBA And NFL Teams
Tanking is a term across sports to describe the act of purposefully losing to obtain higher draft stock and rebuild within an organization.
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is not a fan of this at all.
"The easiest thing in the world to be is a loser," Haslem said on NBA Today Wednesday morning. "Anybody can do that. If you want to achieve anything in life, you gotta go through the hard stuff. I've been taught that everything you want is on the other side of doing the hard stuff. At the end of the day, if you're prioritizing losing, then you're a loser. You can't change that, there's a karma that comes with that. I don't think you should ever implement that into your system, organization, or players. Ever."
Perhaps playing for one of the most successful teams of the century has ingrained this mentality in Haslem. Many Heat fans have suggested tanking as an immediate solution to their lackluster roster this season. They don't boast enough assets to acquire a superstar but aren't bad enough to get a top draft pick.
But clearly, Haslem disagrees with this mentality for any professional sports team, let alone his own former team.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.