Heat Predicted To Cut Ties With Former No. 1 Pick Andrew Wiggins In Trade For $197 Million Guard
Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins only appeared in 17 games with the Miami Heat in 2025 but could already see a change of scenery.
Chances are if the Heat chase a superstar or All-Star this offseason to pair alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Wiggins will highlight the trade package. His combination of two-way prowess and four-year, $109 million contract make him the perfect piece of any return.
ClutchPoints predicts the Heat will cut ties with Wiggins in a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. The full proposed trade details are as follows:
Heat receive: Garland
Cavaliers receive: Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Pelle Larsson, No. 20 pick in 2025 NBA Draft, and 2029 first-round pick (top-10 protected)
"Darius Garland would offer the Heat an elite shot creator to complement Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, while Cleveland would receive veteran depth and future assets," the article shared.
The reality is a Big Three of Garland, Herro, and Adebayo still wouldn't hold substantial chances of coming out of the Eastern Conference. The Celtics, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers have much more well-rounded rosters than the Heat would in this scenario.
However, Heat team president Pat Riley seems set on avoiding another year with the same or similar roster. Acquiring Garland and cutting ties with Wiggins would accomplish that, but pursuing a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant is the better approach at the start of the offseason.
Then, if Miami's front office strikes out there, calling the Cavaliers is a solid backup plan.
READ MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Dwyane Wade Shows Off New Tattoo Featuring Miami Heat