Heat Star Jimmy Butler Finds Surprising Workout Partner During Suspension
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler isn’t letting a team-mandated suspension keep him out of the gym.
With Butler’s teammates on a West Coast road trip, the six-time All-Star found a new workout partner.
Butler posted an Instagram video featuring him and WNBA forward Satou Sabally training during a Phantom BC practice. The Phantom BC play in the new 3x3 Unrivaled women’s basketball league.
“We workin,” Butler captioned the post.
Sabally commented, “Jimmyyy Bucketz” in response.
The video features Butler and Sabally hitting numerous outside shots. Butler also spends time coaching Sabally, a two-time All-Star.
Butler and Sabally have plenty in common right now. Sabally, a two-time WNBA All-Star, formally requested a trade from the Dallas Wings on Friday.
Butler similarly asked for a trade last week. Although the Heat announced they’re open to trading the veteran forward, he is expected to rejoin the team when his seven-game suspension ends next Friday.
FELTON CALLS OUT RILEY, SUPPORTERS
Longtime NBA guard Raymond Felton wants to make several feelings clear regarding Miami Heat president Pat Riley.
First off, Felton still respects Riley, a nine-time champion and Hall of Famer.
However, Felton strongly disagrees with how Riley has handled the never-ending Butler trade saga.
“This some [BS], Pat,” Felton said earlier this week on To The Baha. “I’m gonna be honest, this some BS. … Anybody who’s not telling you that is a yes man.”
Felton called the situation “messy” and blamed Riley for escalating things.
“You’re wrong in this situation,” Felton said. “Let that man go; he’s unhappy. Obviously, you’re unhappy with him, too. So ya’ll just part ya’ll ways instead of going about it like this.”
BEAL COULD APPROVE TRADE TO HEAT
Theoretically, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal can prevent any trade involving him and Butler swapping teams.
The key word there is ‘theoretically.’ If Beal gets a say, he may wind up in Miami after all.
According to SI NBA insider Chris Mannix, Beal is open to waiving his no-trade clause if he joins a contender. Mannix said that includes the Heat, who likely need to acquire Beal in a trade with the Suns to make finances work.
“He ain’t OKing a deal to, like, Detroit or Charlotte, or any other rebuilding team that’s out there,” Mannix reported on the Jan. 10 episode of The Open Floor NBA Show. “He’s not doing that.”
The problem, Mannix explained, is twofold. First, the logistics of making any trade involving Butler and Beal work are still extremely difficult.
More importantly, Mannix said Miami doesn’t want Beal. The three-time All-Star averages 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 26 games (23 starts).
“They’ve made that clear,” Mannix explained. “Bradley Beal’s got two and a half years left on his contract. They don’t want that money on their books for the next couple of years.”
TONIGHT’S GAME
Game time: 10 p.m., Moda Center, Portland
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -3.5
VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has won a franchise-best four consecutive games in Portland, including six of the last seven overall. The Heat are 29-42 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 13-22 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's inconsistent shooting: “I’m not stressed about that, He’s been such a rock for our team while we’ve been doing a bunch of different things. He [has] the same approach every day. Not many players can do that if you’re missing shots. He checks all the other boxes, coaching guys, and being there when we really needed him. You have great confidence you can get stops when you know he’s back there. We have quite a few coverages and he does them all at an elite level.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Legend Shares Concern for Heat Star Jimmy Butler After Suspension
Exclusive: Jimmy Butler Mural Creator Talks Artwork, Feedback From Heat Community
Heat Insider Explains How Team Decided on Jimmy Butler Suspension
Prominent NBA Analyst Shares if Jimmy Butler Will Play for Miami Heat Again
MORE HEAT NEWS
Local Radio Host Suggests Miami Heat Hand Keys To 21–Year-Old
Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Miami Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.