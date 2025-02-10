Heat Stars, Reporter Go Viral With Response to Innocent Question
Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro likely didn’t expect to go viral at Sunday’s press conference.
At least both can take solace in knowing a video with nearly two million views isn’t entirely their fault.
The duo answered questions about last week’s Jimmy Butler trade following Sunday’s practice. Miami acquired Warriors forwards Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, along with Raptors guard Davion Mitchell, in a five-team, nine-player deal.
The 6-foot-7 Wiggins and 6-foot-9 Anderson each bring needed size to an inconsistent Heat team. One reporter understandably wondered how the Heat’s top two players felt about Wiggins and Anderson’s potential impact.
This simple question attracted an unexpected response from both players.
“Are you guys excited for all the size and length they bring?” the reporter asked. “Is that gonna make your lives easier?”
Herro immediately looked at Adebayo in disbelief. Adebayo, meanwhile, put a hand in front of his mouth to hold in a laugh.
The reporter immediately noted the question’s phrasing. Adebayo said he was laughing at Herro rather than the reporter.
“It’s just funny because ain’t nobody else answering no questions!” Adebayo exclaimed.
The video had over 1.8 million views on X (formerly Twitter) as of Monday morning.
While a smirking Herro shifted around uncomfortably, Adebayo at least answered the question.
“Obviously, Kyle is tall and Wiggins is tall,” Adebayo acknowledged, “and all three of them play defense, so obviously we’re looking forward to … starting this process like we really want to, starting on the defensive end.”
WIGGINS EXCITED TO JOIN ADEBAYO, HERRO
Wiggins joins Adebayo and Herro in the Miami Heat’s newest Big Three.
The former Warriors forward already sees parallels between the All-Stars and two future Hall of Famers he knows extremely well.
“Golden State had a unique style, especially playing with Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green],” Wiggins told reporters Sunday, adding, “There’s similarities with Tyler and Bam.”
That’s lofty praise, especially given Curry and Green’s success in Golden State. The duo own four championships in the past decade, the most recent of which they won alongside Wiggins in 2022.
Heat fans are extremely excited about Wiggins’ arrival on a mediocre team. He averages 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, though his 44.4 shooting percentage marks his lowest since 2019.
We’ll see how a Big Three featuring Adebayo, Herro, and Wiggins fares for the 25-25 Heat. Wiggins expects to make his Miami debut Monday against the Celtics.
“Looking forward to getting out there and being one of the older guys and getting it started with them,” Wiggins said.
ROBINSON PRAISES BUTLER
Heat forward Duncan Robinson spent six seasons playing alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Robinson didn’t need long to realize what made Butler special.
“He’s the only player I’ve seen—or at least the one who does it the most—where his competitive spirit and will are what separate him,” Duncan told the Young Man and the Three podcast.
“You look at his game, and yeah, he has skill,” Robinson continued. “Obviously, he’s got good footwork, he’s athletic, but there’s nothing extraordinary about anything he does other than his competitive spirit and will.”
