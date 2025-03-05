Inside The Heat

How To Watch Miami Heat At Cleveland Cavaliers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Line

Shandel Richardson

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) directs teammates against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) directs teammates against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Game time: 7 p.m., Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +10.5, Vegas Insider

VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, as Miami has currently won five of the last seven overall against the Cavs. The Heat are 80-52 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season,
including 51-17 in home games and 29-35 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Terry Rozier

G Tyler Herro

C Kevin Love

F Bam Adebayo

F Alec Burks

CAVALIERS

F De'Andre Hunter

F Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

G Darius Garland

G Donovan Mitchell

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Questionable - Quad

Andrew Wiggins: Out - ankle

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Jaime Jaquez: Out - ankle

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Isaiah Stevens: Questionable - G League

Kel'el Ware: Out - Knee

CAVALIERS

Evan Mobley: Probable - Rest

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on becoming franchise leader in double-doubles:  “I’m not done yet. It’s great that Rony Seikaly was here to see me pass his record. I have been trying to break that record for three games at this point. It just had to happen when Rony Seikaly was on air. That ain’t nothing but God and the universe lining up for me.”



Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here