Learning Miami Heat Culture Is First Obstacle For Kel'el Ware
With training camp underway, Miami rookie center Kel'el Ware is ready to play with the rest of the squad.
He said he needs to learn and develop the Heat culture.
"I have to be able to play through and play with the Heat style," Ware told reporters at training camp. "I have to learn how they play and develop those habits. I just have to carry those with me."
Ware is also working on his defensive game. It's an adjustment considering the Heat are consistently ranked among the league's best.
"I would say I have to develop more defensively," Ware said. "I have to learn the Heat habits and implement it in my game."
Ware is also trying to bulk up by hitting the weight room more. The hope is to improve aggressiveness.
"I am just working on my game and I am getting in the weight room in a little more I am just trying to get stronger," Ware said "I am just trying to develop the Heat habits on defense and learn from everyone else who is here."
Ware has his own definition of what Heat culture is. He believes it is anything he can learn from those who came before him. He wants to soak up as much as he can, learn Heat culture and the NBA way.
"Heat culture is anything they can teach me," Ware said. "I want to learn and grow with anything they can teach me that they need me to do. I am picking their heads a little bit and seeing what they have learned so I can learn it. Everything they have learned in the NBA over the years I want to add to my game."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.