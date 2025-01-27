LeBron James Surprisingly Chimes in on Jimmy Butler’s Latest Suspension
LeBron James has entered the conversation and shared his input on the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat feud.
Rather than use his words, James instead opted for emojis.
Heat big man and prolific social media troll artist Kevin Love mocked Butler’s impending return Sunday. Butler’s two-game suspension officially ended following Saturday’s road win over the Nets.
Love posted a video on Instagram featuring a conversation between Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci’s characters in Casino. The scene features Pesci cursing at De Niro about talking to people behind his back.
Clearly, the scene resonated with Love, who has repeatedly poked fun at Butler recently.
“How Jimmy’s pulling up on me after the suspension…” Love wrote.
James left nine laughing emojis as a comment.
It’s surprising to see James chime in, even if his thoughts are via emoji. Everything the 40-year-old James does is carefully calculated.
In other words, don’t be surprised if someone takes James’ innocent comment and uses that to suggest the Lakers will acquire Butler.
Also, don’t expect any beef between Butler and Love over the recent posts. Butler said earlier this month he approved of Love’s humor, even if it came at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
WHEN DID BUTLER-HEAT RELATIONSHIP CHANGE?
The relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat has gradually collapsed for weeks, if not months.
Heat insider Ethan Skolnick thinks he knows exactly when things changed beyond repair.
“Something happened after Phoenix visited the [the Heat] on December 7,” Skolnick said on Saturday’s Five on the Floor. “Something happened.”
Butler recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in a 121-111 Heat win that night.
Interestingly, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Dec. 11 that Butler had indicated he’d be open to joining the Suns. Charania initially linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets one day earlier.
The Butler trade rumors began in earnest when the sides failed to reach a contract extension. Heat president Pat Riley publicly criticized Butler’s durability during an end-of-season press conference last spring.
“The Heat maintain that they thought after a very strong training camp, Jimmy was going to play this season [and] play hard,” Skolnick added.
LEE DEFENDS BUTLER
Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, is publicly firing back and defending his client once again.
Former NBA champion Channing Frye claimed on the Road Trippin’ podcast that sources told him the Heat spent “a couple of hours” on the tarmac waiting on Butler.
“This time, Jimmy held up the whole plane because he didn’t want to communicate,” Frye said on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
Lee disputed Frye’s claims in an X (formerly Twitter) post Saturday morning.
“This is just stupid and not that it needs to be said but 1000 pct did not happen,” Lee wrote.
Lee also fired a shot at Heat legend Tim Hardaway Sr. The elder Hardaway publicly sided with Heat president Pat Riley in the Butler saga earlier this month.
“Who lifted the all of us agreed upon Tim Hardaway radio embargo and how did I miss that memo?” Lee asked.
Neither Frye nor Hardaway had responded as of publication.
Lee previously battled ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania last month. The veteran agent questioned Charania’s credibility and integrity after a report Butler preferred a trade.
Butler subsequently requested a trade Jan. 2.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.