Luka Doncic Trade Leaves Door Open For Jimmy Butler To Dallas Mavericks
A new destination for the disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler could be in play now since the Luka Doncic trade.
It still does not seem real that Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. Eyes now turn back to the Heat as Jimmy Butler could be the next piece to fall as the NBA trade deadline quickly approaches.
CBS Sports Ashley Nicole Moss believes Butler and Dallas could be linked together for another potential blockbuster trade with the newly acquired Anthony Davis.
Butler is a native Texan and the only teams he has no interest in playing for are the Memphis Grizzlies or the Sacramento Kings according to reports. The Kings are also dealing with their star player being disinterested in committing long-term as seven-year NBA star guard De'Aaron Fox is looking to take his talents elsewhere.
For the Mavericks and Butler to work, some major pieces have to fall in place. A trade like this would make no logical sense for either party, however, Doncic to the Lakers was an impossible trade to begin with and here we are.
Butler has been suspended three times for conduct detrimental to the team and is currently suspended indefinitely. GM Pat Riley does not seem interested in giving Butler an ideal destination but for a talent like Davis, both parties could agree to end the toxic relationship that has taken over NBA headlines.
