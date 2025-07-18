Miami Heat Considered Landing Spot For Nine-Time All-Star Guard
After Damian Lillard announced his shocking return to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, there are few remaining quality guards available in free agency. The Miami Heat's connection to Lillard has been well-documented over the past few offseasons. When Lillard asked for a trade in the 2023 offseason, Miami heavily pursued the All-Star guard.
Two young guards, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes, are restricted free agents and are expected to return to their teams once a contract is offered. However, aging stars such as Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are still sitting around.
In fact, the Heat are a team likely to pursue one of these guards in free agency. Bleacher Report named the Heat as a potential landing spot for Westbrook.
"The Miami Heat are also a possible landing spot for Westbrook, especially if the Heat don't believe that Kasparas Jakucionis is immediately ready to contribute in their rotation as a rookie," the article wrote. "Westbrook and Davion Mitchell would potentially form a high-energy backcourt duo off the bench for Miami as it attempts to make the playoffs for a seventh straight year, led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo."
Westbrook has been a polarizing player over the past few seasons. With the Los Angeles Lakers, his talent quickly diminished. Once, an efficient triple-double machine, the former MVP turned into a solid facilitator off the bench. The last two seasons, he took smaller deals with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets as a strong spark plug off the bench.
Now, the Heat may be the next team to take a chance on the 36-year-old. Westbrook could mentor the Heat's first-round draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis and produce quality minutes off the bench. While Miami has missed out on some big name talent this summer, Westbrook would be a strong addition to a newly improved Heat rotation.