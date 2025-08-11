Miami Heat Named Among Teams On Impressive Offseason List
The Miami Heat's offseason is receiving praise despite missing out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes in June. The Heat were reportedly deep in negotiations with the Phoenix Suns but did not want to part with some of their younger talent. While Miami did not bring in a superstar-level player like many fans hoped, the team made multiple additions to improve their rotation heading into a season where the team should be competitive in a depleted Eastern Conference.
Bleacher Report named the Heat as one of five teams who have been quietly crushing the offseason.
"Another offseason appears to be going by without the Miami Heat landing a marquee star or addressing its glaring void at point guard," the article wrote. "That's OK. If anything, it's encouraging that they haven't impulsively unloaded draft picks and forfeited long-term flexibility for the wrong guy. Miami is doing a bang-up job threading the needle between relevance and asset preservation. Norman Powell ranks among the most impactful offseason acquisitions, and landing him didn't add any money to next summer's cap sheet or require giving up someone who factored into the immediate or long-term direction."
Bringing in Norman Powell was the team's biggest move this offseason. Powell had a breakout season with the Clippers last year, proving he is a legitimate scorer. Paired alongside Tyler Herro, the Miami backcourt could be a force to be reckoned with in the East.
However, Powell was not the only move the team made. Miami was forced to part with one of their longest-tenured players in Duncan Robinson. They also re-signed fan favorite guard Davion Mitchell and drafted Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis to further improve the guard rotation.
"Moving on from Duncan Robinson is a somewhat divisive decision, but Simone Fontecchio will approximate most of his offensive value without as much defensive downside—provided he's in for a bounce-back year," the article added. "If he's not, there's no harm and no foul. He is also on an expiring contract. The two-year, $24 million Davion Mitchell contract is perfectly acceptable for what he brings on the defensive end. Kasparas Jakučionis didn't have the cleanest summer league, but he played under more control after the California Classic and should be more valuable as a playmaker with Powell and Tyler Herro flying around him and alongside bigs who won't have problems catching passes. Though his actual utility is very much TBD, the 19-year-old has excellent upside for someone taken at No. 20."
There is still room for another move before the conclusion of the offseason. Terry Rozier's expiring $25 million contract could be dumped along with a second-round pick or two for an impact player. If Miami completes such a move, this offseason should be viewed as a massive win.