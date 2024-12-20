Miami Heat Executive Nominated for 2025 Hall of Fame Class
When we look at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, most spots are rightfully taken by players who have made a lasting impact on the game of basketball. However, those in front offices deserved to be recognized as well.
Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison has been named a candidate for induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Arison has continued to serve as one of the driving forces behind one of the NBA's most winningest franchises.
Since taking over the team in 1995, the Heat have seen tremendous success winning three NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Arison's first big move in Miami was hiring Pat Riley to be the team's head coach. Prior to joining Miami, Riley had won four titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and was one of the most impressive coaches in basketball. After his retirement from coaching, Arison hired him to be the team president and the two would promote an assistant named Erik Spoelstra to be the new coach. The rest is history.
Arison is not the only Heat member to be nominated for the Hall of Fame this year as two other players are candidates as well although their stints in Miami were short-lived. Amar'e Stoudemire played 52 games in the 2015-16 season for the Heat, but his claim for the Hall of Fame comes from his seasons with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks. The other player is none other than Shawn Marion who played 58 games with the organization from 2008-09 with his claim to the Hall of Fame stemming from his stint in Phoenix before coming to Miami.
Finalists for the Hall of Fame are set to be announced on Feb. 14 as part of All-Star Weekend with the unveiling of the Class of 2025 coming on April 5.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan