Here's The Miami Heat's Biggest Free Agency Goal After Kevin Durant Failure
The Miami Heat are unsurprisingly back to square one after failing to land superstar Kevin Durant. Their inability to capture a star option redirects their path to experimenting in free agency.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz listed Davion Mitchell, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tyus Jones as the Heat's top three options. Mitchell is the fan favorite of the group.
“After an underwhelming start to his career, Mitchell played his best basketball following a trade to the Miami Heat. He was one of the lone bright spots in the team's first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 15 points, 6.3 assists, and shooting 50 percent from three. His defense helps take pressure off Tyler Herro as well.”
Mitchell was an all-around game-changer for Miami, illustrated through his performances en route to the postseason. Oubre Jr. could provide the offense with a spark, while Jones would be the veteran facilitator needed to fill in the point guard position. The Heat need backcourt production, whether through playmaking or scoring, to alleviate pressure off Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
"There's no true point guard on this roster, creating a need for a player like Jones who averaged 5.3 assists to just 1.1 turnovers a game last season," Swartz wrote. "Oubre can give this offense a spark from the wing. The 29-year-old has averaged at least 15 points per game or more for seven straight years."
