Miami Heat Fans Beg Team Not to Trade Jimmy Butler Amid Latest Rumors
Miami Heat fans are in no rush to see All-Star forward Jimmy Butler traded.
In fact, Heat supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday and begged the team not to deal Butler. ESPN reported Tuesday morning the Heat are open to trading Butler, who hits unrestricted free agency next summer.
ESPN said the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets could be potential suitors for Butler. Although the Heat could potentially fetch significant assets in return for Butler, their fans made it clear they’d rather see the 35-year-old remain in South Beach.
“Give Jimmy Butler his well-deserved contract and let him retire in Miami,” @WadexFlash posted.
Butler has averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists since joining the Heat in 2019. Miami reached the Finals in 2020 and 2023, losing both times.
“Jimmy Butler getting traded would be the second saddest day in Heat history for me behind Dwyane Wade leaving,” wrote @Zachppp.
“It literally makes me cry thinking about Jimmy Butler and his time on the Heat,” raweezzyy added. “So many what ifs.”
One X user mocked the idea the Heat would never trade Butler.
“[This is] the same franchise that let Dwade go to the Bulls after winning THREE championships?” @pablothe2nd posted. “Pat Riley not paying Jimmy.”
However, some Heat fans believe Butler will indeed finish the season with another team. X user @NotAdamB said he’d be “both mad as hell and sad” if Butler won’t be a Heat beyond the Feb. 6 deadline.
“He should be retiring here as a Champion, and instead we’re trading him to real contenders,” he wrote.
