Miami Heat Fans Critical of Team at Season’s Halfway Point
The Miami Heat reached the season’s halfway point at 21-20, good enough for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
Amid all the Jimmy Butler drama and various injuries, the Heat are what a significant amount of fans figured they’d be. Miami is a middle-of-the-pack Eastern Conference team likely destined for the Play-In Tournament, partly because a third of the conference is, put nicely, not having a great season.
(And then there’s the 6-35 Washington Wizards. Enough said there.)
That doesn’t mean Heat fans accept mediocrity. The popular X (formerly Twitter) account @HeatCulture13 asked what letter grade fans would give the team thus far.
Unsurprisingly, the Heat don’t find themselves on the honor roll. A significant amount of responses awarded the Heat either a C or D grade.
“The highest D+ like a 68.4 almost a C-,” @JustinColeF responded.
Similarly, Matthewshoes2 graded the Heat a C-, noting point guard Tyler Herro is the team’s only positive. Herro averages 24 points, five assists, and 5.7 rebounds on a career-high 47.8 percent shooting.
Most importantly, Herro has played every game after battling injuries the last two years.
One commenter, @el_dingle, called the 21-20 Heat “about as average as can be.”
User @ActionXander gave the Heat a C+ and tried focusing on the good … where they could.
“Herro has been fantastic,” they wrote. “Team has shown some flashes of greatness (beating Cavs). The Jimmy drama and Spo’s questionable rotations have held them back.”
As anyone who took high school math or Spanish class knows, a mid-semester grade isn’t always indicative of how you’ll finish. Just because the Heat hover around .500 doesn’t mean the team is guaranteed to finish 41-41 (or worse) come April.
However, it sounds like Heat fans don’t take the “C’s get degrees” approach. Not unless the team somehow wins the Finals with a 41-41 record.
Good luck with that.
LOU WILLIAMS TALKS BUTLER, WADE, RILEY
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made waves when he recently described the Jimmy Butler-Pat Riley feud as a “tragic” way to end their relationship.
Longtime NBA veteran Lou Williams doesn’t understand the hoopla.
“I don’t think this really shakes the tree besides what guys already know, what they’ve already heard about Pat Riley, and what they already know about playing in South Beach,” Williams said on Run It Back.
Williams played for six teams across 17 NBA seasons. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner suited up alongside numerous superstars, including Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.
“The Miami Heat themselves have a history of how they carry things differently than everybody else in the league,” Williams explained. “Like the Heat Culture thing is real.”
Williams argued LeBron James is the only superstar to voluntarily sign with the Heat. Others, including Shaquille O’Neal and Butler, landed in Miami via trade.
Interestingly, Williams left out Chris Bosh, who joined the Heat via sign-and-trade in 2010. However, Bosh made it clear he wanted to team up with Wade and James.
Over a decade after the Big Three played their final game together, Williams sounds skeptical we’ll see another superstar join the Heat of their own volition.
“I’ve never played for the Miami Heat,” Williams acknowledged. “I can detail you what it’s like to play for the Miami Heat because of the reputation they had.”
PIPPEN CRITICAL OF BUTLER, SUPERSTARS
Consider Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen an expert in talking championships.
Pippen won six rings alongside Michael Jordan on the Bulls. Regardless of how the Hall of Famer felt at the time or what he’s said about that duo in retirement, Pippen undeniably became a champion by playing his role and doing whatever the Bulls needed.
Enter Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who Pippen feels embodies the problem among modern superstars.
“These players ain’t about winning championships no more,” Pippen told the PBD podcast. “They’re about running a business.
“So Jimmy Butler knows that his body is his business,” Pippen added, “and if you want to continue to use my service, then take care of my business.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.