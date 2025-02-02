Miami Heat Fans React to Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic Blockbuster Trade
Basketball fans learned of a blockbuster trade when they woke up Sunday morning.
No, the move in question didn’t feature disgruntled Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.
Instead, the Dallas Mavericks swapped All-Star guard Luka Dončić for veteran Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis. The three-team trade also featured the Utah Jazz.
Heat fans had plenty to say on the team’s official subreddit. Although most comments understandably focused on the overall trade, some shared their thoughts on what it means for the Heat and Butler.
“What a W for the Lakers,” alfredisonfire commented. “Our FO could learn a thing or two.”
The Lakers receive Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks. Dallas adds Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick.
Utah picks up Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick and the Mavericks’ 2025 second-round selection.
“We getting jack s--t for Jimmy now,” puppa_bear wrote, “this sets the market & sets it low.”
Soft-Comfort-7474 suggested trading Butler and Terry Rozier for Mavs guard Kyrie Irving “if their GM is really that dumb.”
“Why give ’em Terry?” drpepper7557 responded. “Make them give us another second round pick lmao.”
In a separate thread, JuniorLibrarian198 asked if Dallas will pursue Butler. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania listed the Mavs as a possible Butler suitor in December.
“Their GM said defense wins championships so they should definitely trade us Kyrie for Jimmy,” surgeyou123 said. “Maybe throw in PJ Washington as a sweetener.”
Others were, shall we say, skeptical.
“Jimmy for Kyrie straight up,” readndrun wrote. “Why not it’s make-believe day.”
LOVE TROLLS BUTLER AFTER TRADE
While the basketball world shared their shock over the Davis- Dončić trade, Kevin Love poked fun at Butler yet again.
Love posted a video from the movie Punch-Drunk Love on Sunday morning. The clip features a profanity-laced conversation between Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s characters.
“Jimmy getting Bernie on the line after the Luka+AD trade went down…” Love wrote, referring to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
GARNETT FEARS BUTLER AFTERMATH
NBA legend Kevin Garnett passionately blasted Butler on his podcast, ripping the six-time All-Star for his recent conduct. The legendary forward said Butler’s behavior could convince teams to eventually forego giving guaranteed contracts.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021. His feud with the Heat stems partly from the two sides failing to reach another extension last summer.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he continued.
